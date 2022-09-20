Virginia wide receivers struggling with drops early on this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE — On Virginia’s first offensive play Saturday against Old Dominion, quarterback Brennan Armstrong took a deep shot up the sideline to Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks was tightly covered but he adjusted well to an underthrown pass, getting his hands on the football as he came down to the ground on his back.

But he didn’t make the catch.

That’s been a trend for UVa’s much ballyhooed wide receiving corps this season, and it’s been among the reasons that an offense that was potent last year, has slipped to pedestrian so far in 2022. The offensive line has struggled and Armstrong, himself, has looked off at times.

But perhaps the most unexpected struggle has been a cast of star wide receivers who seemed to catch everything last season proving to be less than sure-handed.

“Gotta fight through it,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “Mentally, we have to fight through it.”

Later in the opening drive Saturday, another Armstrong pass tipped off the fingers of Lavel Davis Jr., and on the next play — after a great blitz pick-up block by running back Mike Hollins — Armstrong threw a deep ball to a wide-open Wicks that Wicks dropped.

In all, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans — and admittedly tough grader — counted 5-10 catchable balls his group failed to make plays on Saturday.

For Hagans, the standard was set in 2019, when a receiving corps led by Hasise Dubois, Joe Reed and Terrell Jana had over 200 receptions with only three drops.

What’s behind this year’s struggles?

One possibility, first-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott noted, is the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. That’s meant that Wicks, Davis, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV have had to play a large number of snaps. Saturday against ODU, things were even worse with Kemp out with an illness.

Through three games, the Big Four have accounted for 41 of the team’s 54 receptions. The only other wide receiver to catch a pass is Luke Wentz, who had a 5-yard reception in the season-opening win over Richmond.

“A receiver that’s playing too many snaps in a row and doesn’t have a chance to catch his breath,” said Elliott. “It’s already hard to catch a ball, it’s not natural. You’ve got to concentrate. And when you’re tired because you’re playing 70 snaps — I’m not going to tell him it’s acceptable to drop the ball, but you understand, like man, that guy is tired. We should have got somebody else in there.”

UVa (2-1) has tried to spread the ball to other places. Senior tight end Grant Misch has six catches and a trio of running backs — Perris Jones, Mike Hollins and Xavier Brown — have two receptions each.

Kitchings and Elliott would like to have a deeper rotation at the position, but insist none of the team’s other receivers are game-ready yet. Speedy Demick Starling, whose kick return set up the game-winning field goal Saturday, may be the closest.

Wisconsin transfer Devin Chandler could also work his way into the mix. But for now, it’s Wicks, Thompson, Davis and Kemp.

“You don’t earn trust in the game; you earn trust on the practice field,” said Elliott. “Starling and Chandler, those guys, they’ve got to continue to make progress so that we can trust them and say, ‘Hey, dude, go in the game.’”

The drops, combined with three lost fumbles and a dreadful red-zone showing — Virginia managed just one touchdown on seven trips inside the ODU 20 — meant that 513 yards of total offense only netted 16 points.

Armstrong didn’t play a perfect game Saturday either, and after the win he counted himself among the offensive players who might by trying too hard to get things rolling. They’ll get another chance at that Friday night in the ACC opener at Syracuse.

The Orange (3-0, 1-0) allow 242 passing yards per game, the fourth most in the conference.

“When we have everything clicking on all cylinders it’s going to be exciting,” said Armstrong. “Right now, that just means settling down, and stop pressing so hard.”

Notes: UVa kicker Brendan Farrell, who hit the game-winner against Old Dominion on Saturday, was named ACC specialist of the week. … The Cavaliers’ Oct. 1 game at Duke will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and be televised regionally.