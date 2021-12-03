Virginia wins thrilling ACC opener over Pittsburgh, 57-56

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During Armaan Franklin’s two seasons at Indiana, his mother was a passionate and visible staple in the stands at Assembly Hall.
Friday night, donning a Virginia orange fedora, India Franklin made her visit to John Paul Jones Arena to see her son’s new team play.
Here’s hoping momma likes drama.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner’s second-chance jump shot with under a second to play lifted UVA to a thrilling 57-56 win over Pittsburgh as the Cavaliers won their ACC opener for the 13th straight year under coach Tony Bennett.
Pittsburgh’s Onyebuchi Ezeakudo sank a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play to put the Panthers up 54-52.
But, trailing by one point, Virginia forced a five-second violation on an inbounds play with 9.7 seconds left. After a timeout, freshman Taine Murray missed a 3-pointer but Gardner – a transfer from ECU – grabbed the rebound, stepped back and rattled in the game winner, sending Pitt to its fifth straight loss.
Gardner led UVA with 15 points.
Franklin missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt with 28 seconds left and a driving layup attempt to tie with 11 seconds to go, and finished 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Still, he finished with 10 points for the Cavaliers (6-3, 1-0 ACC).
Sophomore forward John Hugley led Pittsburgh with 12 points. Hugley entered the game ranked ninth in scoring in the ACC, but didn’t hit a shot in the first half, going 0 for 6 from the floor and scoring all four of his points at the free-throw line.
With only two starters back from last year’s ACC regular season championship roster, it’s likely that much of this year’s conference slate will be a slog – especially early on – for Tony Bennett’s team. That was certainly the case Friday night as the Panthers, the only ACC team with a losing record entering the day.
Sophomore center Francisco Caffaro, who didn’t see the floor in the second of Monday’s loss to Iowa after a shaky first half, gave the Cavaliers a lift in the first half, playing an active eight minutes before being whistled for his second foul, and scoring 6 points.
UVA missed its first five 3-point attempts in the game before Clark sank one from the left corner to put it up 19-18 with 8:21 to go in the half.
Virginia used a 9-0 run late in the half to open up a 30-20 edge, taking that lead on junior guard Armaan Franklin’s layup with 4:26 go before the break.
The Cavaliers ended the half on a 4-minute scoring drought, allowing Pittsburgh to trim its deficit to 30-26 heading to the locker room.
Pittsburgh came out in the second half and tied the game 30-30 on layups by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo and John Hugley, then went up 33-32 on a 3-pointer by Hugley just 2:55 into the second stanza.
Coming off the bench for the first time in the second half, Kody Stattmann’s 3-pointer with 11:16 to go put UVA up 44-40.
Clark found Shedrick for a two-handed ally-oop to give Virginia a 50-43 lead with 7:21 to play. Behind Hugley and Mouhamdou Gueye, Pitt trimmed the Cavaliers advantage to 52-50 with 3:41 to go.
The Panthers pulled within a single point when Gueye made one of two free throws with 2:56 left to set up the dramatic finish.
Next up for UVA, it plays a non-conference game against James Madison’s at a sold-out Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
