Virginia wins thrilling ACC opener over Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During Armaan Franklin’s two seasons at Indiana, his mother was a passionate and visible staple in the stands at Assembly Hall.
Friday night, donning a Virginia orange fedora, India Franklin made her visit to John Paul Jones Arena to see her son’s new team play.
Here’s hoping momma likes drama.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner, Franklin’s fellow UVA transfer, hit a second-chance jump shot with under a second to play to lift Virginia to a thrilling 57-56 win over Pittsburgh as the Cavaliers won their ACC opener for the 13th straight year under coach Tony Bennett.
“There’s probably going to be a lot of games that could be like that,” said Bennett. “You just have to be good enough to be in them.”
Pittsburgh’s Onyebuchi Ezeakudo sank a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play to put the Panthers up 54-52.
But, trailing by one point, Virginia forced a 5-second violation on an inbounds play with 9.7 seconds left. After a timeout, freshman Taine Murray missed a 3-pointer that sophomore Kadin Shedrick tipped out. Gardner – a transfer from ECU – grabbed the rebound as his defender fell to the court. He stepped back and rattled in the game winner, which bounced off the rim three times before sinking through the hoop, sending Pitt to its fifth straight loss.
“Kadin crashed the boards really hard,” said Gardner. “Just had to take a shot. I shoot a lot of fadeaways in practice. None of them look like that, though.”
Gardner, whose father and high school coach were also in attendance, led UVA with 15 points.
Franklin missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt with 28 seconds left and a driving layup attempt to tie with 11 seconds to go and finished 0 for 6 from beyond the arc. Still, he finished with 10 points for the Cavaliers (6-3, 1-0 ACC).
Sophomore forward John Hugley led Pittsburgh (2-6, 0-1) with 12 points. Hugley entered the game ranked ninth in scoring in uthe ACC but didn’t hit a shot in the first half, going 0 for 6 from the floor and scoring all 4 of his points at the free-throw line.
With only two starters back from last year’s ACC regular-season championship roster, it’s likely that much of this year’s conference slate will be a slog – especially early on – for Bennett’s team. That was certainly the case Friday night against the Panthers, the only ACC team with a losing record entering the day.
“Anything can happen. We’ve seen it. I’ve been through them,” said senior point guard Kihei Clark. “We’re a new group and we’re just trying to figure [things out] defensively and find our identity defensively, so we’re going to make mistakes. And teams are good. It’s college basketball.”
The Cavaliers were coming off a one-point loss to Iowa on Monday night when they fell behind by 21 points in the first half before storming back in the second. After the loss, Bennett criticized his team for not being locked in to start the game.
Friday, the Cavs didn’t make the same mistake.
“I thought we started better than we did against Iowa. I thought we were a little more ready,” said Bennett, whose team plays at JMU on Tuesday. “We have to be as locked in as we can defensively, because we can’t always make it up on the offensive end.”
Sophomore center Francisco Caffaro, who didn’t see the floor in the second half of Monday’s loss to Iowa after a shaky first half, gave the Cavaliers a lift in the first half, playing an active 8 minutes before being whistled for his second foul and scoring 6 points.
UVA missed its first five 3-point attempts in the game before Clark sank one from the left corner to put it up 19-18 with 8:21 to go in the half.
Virginia used a 9-0 run late in the half to open up a 30-20 edge, taking that lead on Franklin’s layup with 4:26 to go before the break.
The Cavaliers ended the half on a 4-minute scoring drought, allowing Pittsburgh to trim its deficit to 30-26 heading to the locker room.
Pittsburgh came out in the second half and tied the game 30-30 on layups by Ezeakudo andHugley, then went up 33-32 on a 3-pointer by Hugley just 2:55 into the second stanza.
Coming off the bench for the first time in the second half, Kody Stattmann’s 3-pointer with 11:16 to go put UVA up 44-40.
Clark found Shedrick for a two-handed ally-oop to give Virginia a 50-43 lead with 7:21 to play. Behind Hugley and Mouhamdou Gueye, Pitt trimmed the Cavaliers advantage to 52-50 with 3:41 to go.
The Panthers pulled within a point when Gueye made one of two free throws with 2:56 left to set up the dramatic finish with Gardner’s game-winner.
“I think Jayden used all of the rim on that shot,” said Bennett. “Boing, boing, boing.”
Friday night, Virginia got the bounces it needed. It may need that to happen more to keep winning ACC games this season.
