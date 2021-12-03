Virginia wins thrilling ACC opener over Pittsburgh

The Cavaliers were coming off a one-point loss to Iowa on Monday night when they fell behind by 21 points in the first half before storming back in the second. After the loss, Bennett criticized his team for not being locked in to start the game.

Friday, the Cavs didn’t make the same mistake.

“I thought we started better than we did against Iowa. I thought we were a little more ready,” said Bennett, whose team plays at JMU on Tuesday. “We have to be as locked in as we can defensively, because we can’t always make it up on the offensive end.”

Sophomore center Francisco Caffaro, who didn’t see the floor in the second half of Monday’s loss to Iowa after a shaky first half, gave the Cavaliers a lift in the first half, playing an active 8 minutes before being whistled for his second foul and scoring 6 points.

UVA missed its first five 3-point attempts in the game before Clark sank one from the left corner to put it up 19-18 with 8:21 to go in the half.

Virginia used a 9-0 run late in the half to open up a 30-20 edge, taking that lead on Franklin’s layup with 4:26 to go before the break.