Virginia, with a veteran roster, eager to make another run at the NCAA basketball tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia has made the NCAA tournament in all but four of coach Tony Bennett’s 13 seasons leading the program, not including 2020 when no tournament was held due to the pandemic.

Last season, UVA’s year ended with a run to the NIT quarterfinals, one that the team’s veteran players said they found somewhat unfulfilling. And while they don’t break their practice huddles by yelling ‘NCAA’ or wear T-shirts that say, ‘Tournament or Bust,” it’s clear getting back to the Big Dance is the goal.

“I don’t think we specifically talk about it, but that’s like known: The NCAA tournament – Virginia is a team that makes it,” junior center Kadin Shedrick said last week. “We can’t do what we did last year, again.”

A veteran roster – UVA returns its top six scorers from last year – appears to be positioned to return to the upper echelon of the ACC and college basketball. But those players know appearances are meaningless if they don’t back it up on the court.

“We know that we fell short last year,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner on Wednesday during the ACC’s annual media day event. “We’re just trying to get better so we don’t have to be in that same position this year.”

For point guard Kihei Clark, a fifth-year senior who chose to return to school for his extra, COVID year, the 2021-22 season was the only one that he didn’t end playing in the NCAAs. In 2019, he was a starter on the Cavaliers’ national championship team.

“Of course it felt like a disappointment, not getting to the tournament,” said Clark. “We felt like we let a lot of people down. Definitely use that as some fuel to the fire. We know what our goals are and where we want to get to.”

A year ago, the Cavaliers stumbled out of the gate, contributing to the perception that the ACC was in a down year by losing to Navy, Houston, Iowa and James Madison during non-conference play. The team was 7-5 going into the new year, matching the most November and December losses the team has had in Bennett’s 13 years.

They finished 21-14, reaching the NIT quarterfinals, coming up a win shy of a trip to New York City.

“When you’re used to going to an NCAA tournament or competing for ACC championships, those guys who have experienced that, that produces a hunger to want to come back and be better the next year,” said Bennett. “We want to go back. We want to try to contend. I think that’s motivation for sure.”

Starting faster, to both the season and in games, has been a major point of emphasis this offseason.

“We want to come out of the gate ready to play the first game of the year,” said Shedrick. “And then I think a major emphasis is not starting games slow.”

That’s something ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Wednesday he hopes to see league-wide, to help avoid the perception that the league was saddled with last year – that early-season losses meant the league was down, a narrative that contributed to the league getting just five teams into the NCAA tournament.

“We live in a world that out of the gate and non-conference really matters,” said Phillips. “So getting out early, whether you like it or not, whether you think it's fair or not, that just is kind of how you start to get painted. Playing a really good non-conference schedule, but more importantly winning those really good non-conference games will matter and help set the narrative.”

For Virginia, having so many returning players could lend itself to playing a higher caliber of basketball early in the season. While a talented cast of freshmen, along with transfer Ben Vander Plas, are still learning Bennett’s signature Pack-Line defense, the returners are comfortable and capable, meaning the program, overall, is further along going into the season than it was a year ago.

The challenge will be a slate of games that Bennett called, “the toughest non-conference schedule we’ve had, maybe since I’ve been here.”

UVA plays Baylor and then either UCLA or Illinois in a two-game event in Las Vegas in November, plays at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and hosts Houston, which beat it by 20 points last year.

Bennett said the schedule was designed to test his team, a tip-of-the-cap to his father, former Wisconsin coach Dick Bennett. The elder Bennett, who attended a UVA practice this week, frequently told his son, “Play the best. See where you’re at.”

By year’s end, Virginia hopes to back in the NCAA tournament.