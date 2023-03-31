CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball junior guard Armaan Franklin became the fifth player to indicate his plans to leave the program this offseason, announcing on his Instagram account Friday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

"Thank you for taking in a kid from Indiana and treating him like your own," Franklin wrote in his post. "Charlottesville will always hold a special place in my heart."

The Cavaliers, who lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman earlier this month, have already seen centers Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro and redshirt freshman forward Isaac Traudt enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Traudt, a Nebraska native, announced Friday he would continue his career closer to home, playing at Creighton.

Earlier this week, junior guard Reece Beekman, the ACC defensive player of the year, said he would enter the NBA draft, but would not hire an agent and would maintain his college eligibility, leaving open the possibility he could return to UVa.

Franklin, who transferred to Virginia from Indiana before the 2021-22 season, was the team’s leading scorer this year, averaging 12.4 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds. He helped the Cavaliers go 25-8 and win a share of the ACC regular-season title.

But in its NCAA tournament game against Furman in Orlando, Fla., Virginia lost in the first round for the third time in its last four NCAA appearances.

Guard Kihei Clark and forwards Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas have all exhausted their eligibility. With Beekman, Shedrick, Caffaro, Traudt and now Franklin likely not to return, Tony Bennett’s team will be undergoing its most massive roster overhaul in years.

