CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball junior guard Armaan Franklin became the fifth player to indicate his plans to leave the program this offseason, announcing on his Instagram account Friday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.
"Thank you for taking in a kid from Indiana and treating him like your own," Franklin wrote in his post. "Charlottesville will always hold a special place in my heart."
The Cavaliers, who lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman earlier this month, have already seen centers Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro and redshirt freshman forward Isaac Traudt enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Traudt, a Nebraska native, announced Friday he would continue his career closer to home, playing at Creighton.
Earlier this week, junior guard Reece Beekman, the ACC defensive player of the year, said he would enter the NBA draft, but would not hire an agent and would maintain his college eligibility, leaving open the possibility he could return to UVa.
Franklin, who transferred to Virginia from Indiana before the 2021-22 season, was the team’s leading scorer this year, averaging 12.4 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds. He helped the Cavaliers go 25-8 and win a share of the ACC regular-season title.
But in its NCAA tournament game against Furman in Orlando, Fla., Virginia lost in the first round for the third time in its last four NCAA appearances.
Guard Kihei Clark and forwards Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas have all exhausted their eligibility. With Beekman, Shedrick, Caffaro, Traudt and now Franklin likely not to return, Tony Bennett’s team will be undergoing its most massive roster overhaul in years.
PHOTOS: Virginia takes on Furman in the NCAA Tournament
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's JP Pegues (1) and Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) celebrate after winning an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's JP Pegues (1) and head coach Bob Richey embrace after winning an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) Kadin Shedrick (21) walk toward the locker room after the Cavaliers' loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) Kadin Shedrick (21) walk toward the locker room after an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) puts his jersey over his head after the Cavaliers’ loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.
MIKE KROPF photos, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) becomes emotional during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) walks down the court during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Furman's Alex Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The ball goes through the hoop during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game between Virginia and Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The Virginia basketball team huddles up during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) fights for a basket during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) defends the ball from Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball, defended by Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fla.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman's Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) blocks a shot by Furman's Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) passes the ball past Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) and Kihei Clark (0) fight for the ball with Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) fights for a basket during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia coach Tony Bennett yells to his players during the first half of Thursday's NCAA tournament loss to Furman. Bennett's tournament record is a sterling 16-10 and includes the 2019 national title.
Mike Kropf, Daily Progress
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick hangs on against the Furman defense.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) fights for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) defends the ball during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman head coach Bob Richey disagrees with a call during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) and Reece Beekman (2) box out Furman's Ben Vander Wal (4) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
