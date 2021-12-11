Virginia's Armstrong, Emory & Henry's Jordan win Dudley and Lanier awards as top college players

The Dudley Award is back in Charlottesville. The Lanier will head to Emory & Henry for the first time in more than a decade.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong and Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan were announced as the state's top college football players on Saturday night, as awarded by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media members.

Armstrong won the Dudley, given to the top Division I player. He got the nod over Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and JMU quarterback Cole Johnson.

Willis won last year, interrupting a three-year stretch where UVA players won the award each year.

Armstrong finished the season with 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, bouncing back from injury to finish the season and set a Commonwealth Cup record with 400 passing yards.

Jordan took home the Lanier, given to the state's top small-college player.

He rushed for 1,853 yards in 10 games this season, 2 yards shy of the top mark among Division II teams. He set numerous school records, including rushing touchdowns in a season (25) and single-game scoring (36 points on Nov. 6).