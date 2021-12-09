Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors will vote Friday on a request from the athletic department to pull $10.3 million from a special gift fund, money that could be used to jumpstart fundraising for the school’s proposed $65 million, 160,000 square foot football facility, according to its meeting docket.
The new facility would be built adjacent to UVA’s current football building, the McCue Center, which would be renovated for use by the school’s Olympic sports.
Virginia already has a modern indoor practice facility and recently added new outdoor grass football practice fields.
The money would come from the “special gift restricted quasi-endowment fund,” according to the docket.
A school spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
UVA lags behind many of its ACC peers in both facilities and budget for its football program. Still, after going 2-10 in coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first season, it went 34-28 the past five years, including a 9-5 season in 2019 that included an ACC Coastal Division title and a trip to the Orange Bowl.
This year’s team was 6-2 before a four-game slide soured the season. Last week, Mendenhall shocked the program by announcing his decision to step down following the team’s bowl game.
At that time, Mendenhall talked about how much more support the program needs.
“Significant in relation to the expectation of where UVA would really like to be,” he said. “And there's good progress being made through Carla's work and President Ryan's help. But more is needed. And everybody knows that.”
During the season, Mendenhall also addressed the gap between Virginia and its ACC rival and how his staff has had to adapt to working out of a three-decade old facility that isn’t large enough to house a modern program.
“There is nothing like what we are currently doing in Power 5 college football in the use of the spaces and innovation that we use,” he said. “Because we have simply outgrown so many things and they're not capable or up-to-date to handle what we would like.
“So I really like our organizational and program and technological design. It just doesn't look like any other program. … We've made the very best of what we have.”
Still, Mendenhall insisted the facility lag wasn’t the reason behind his decision to walk away. As of Thursday, UVA had not hired his successor. Williams and others interviewed Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Wednesday and Thursday in Charlottesville, after sending a plane to bring him to Virginia from South Carolina. That was a second interview for Elliott, who had a Zoom interview last week.
But Elliott left Charlottesville on Thursday without any announcement of a hire.
Over the weekend, Williams and other UVA officials met with Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter in Las Vegas, where Poindexter was being inducted in the college football hall of fame.
Poindexter reportedly told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that he's remaining at Penn State.
