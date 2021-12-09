Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds

At that time, Mendenhall talked about how much more support the program needs.

“Significant in relation to the expectation of where UVA would really like to be,” he said. “And there's good progress being made through Carla's work and President Ryan's help. But more is needed. And everybody knows that.”

During the season, Mendenhall also addressed the gap between Virginia and its ACC rival and how his staff has had to adapt to working out of a three-decade old facility that isn’t large enough to house a modern program.

“There is nothing like what we are currently doing in Power 5 college football in the use of the spaces and innovation that we use,” he said. “Because we have simply outgrown so many things and they're not capable or up-to-date to handle what we would like.

“So I really like our organizational and program and technological design. It just doesn't look like any other program. … We've made the very best of what we have.”