Virginia's defense leads the way as seven Cavaliers make all-ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s defense gave up more than a full touchdown less per game this football season, and the unit earned plenty of postseason recognition for its work on Tuesday.

UVa placed seven players on the all-ACC team, and five of those players came from the defensive side of the football.

Senior cornerback Anthony Johnson was a first-team selection, as voted by a panel of media members and the league’s 14 coaches, while junior cornerback Fentrell Cypress and senior linebacker Nick Jackson made the second team, as did senior punter Daniel Sparks.

Senior wide receiver Keytaon Thompson was named to the third team, and senior defensive end Chico Bennett and senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui were honorable mentions.

Virginia Tech didn’t place any players on the three all-conference teams but did have six chosen as honorable mention: Senior wide receiver Kaleb Smith, senior offensive tackle Silas Dzansi, senior defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, senior linebacker Dax Hollifield, freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane, and freshman return specialist Tucker Holloway.

The Hokies (3-8) were the only ACC team without a player on the three all-conference teams. It's the first time that's happened to Virginia Tech since joining the league in 2004.

Atlantic Division champion Clemson led the way with 12 all-conference selections. The Tigers’ Will Shipley was a first-team pick at running back, all-purpose back and return specialist.

Pitt followed with nine selections, while Florida State and Coastal Division champion North Carolina each had eight players chosen.

For Virginia, Johnson – who transferred to the Cavaliers before the 2021 season – ranked second in the ACC in passes defended with 14 and had two interceptions.

His fellow corner, Cypress had 13 passes defended.

Jackson totaled 104 tackles and 5 sacks in 10 games and his 10.4 tackle-per-game average ranked second in the ACC. It was the senior’s third straight season with more than 100 tackles. Jackson is tied for 11th place on UVa’s all-time tackles list with 354.

They led a defense, under coordinator John Rudzinski, that gave up 24 points per game a season after allowing 31.8.

Sparks, a transfer from Minnesota, ranked second in the ACC with a 45.8 yards-per-punt average.

As Virginia transitioned to first-year coach Tony Elliott’s more timing-based, pro-style offense, Thompson had the biggest season of the returning Big Three receivers.

Thompson’s 72.4 receiving yards per game ranked seventh in the ACC, and his 6.6 receptions per game put him second in the league. Thompson caught 53 passes for 579 yards in eight games.

He missed two games due to injury, and UVa (3-7) canceled its final two games following the on-campus shooting death of three football players.

Bennett, who transferred from Georgia Tech before the 2021 season but suffered a knee injury, led Virginia with 7 sacks this year.

Faumui, who was part of UVa’s 2018 recruiting class and played as a true freshman and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, had four sacks and 8 ½ tackles for loss this season.

2022 all-ACC football teams

First team

Offense

QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177

RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167

TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159

OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131

OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132

Defense

DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116

LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128

LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116

CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117

CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84

S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129

Specialists

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133

SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131

Second team

Offense

QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140

RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137

WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114

WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109

WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81

TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94

AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114

OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81

C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57

Defense

DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80

DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75

LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70

CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69

CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83

Specialists

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86

P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97

SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89

Third team

Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82

RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49

RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38

WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68

WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56

WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64

OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66

OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62

OG - D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50

C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51

Defense

DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65

DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44

DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53

DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63

LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55

CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 64

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42

S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63

S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47

Specialists

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72

P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53

SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74

Honorable mention

QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22

RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31

RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30

WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43

WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37

WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22

WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21

WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15

TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27

AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32

AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18

OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38

OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32

OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31

OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30

OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21

OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48

OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19

OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44

C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26

C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25

C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25

C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21

DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38

DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36

DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35

DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36

DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34

DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22

DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17

DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16

DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15

LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48

LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45

LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22

LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20

LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19

LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17

LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16

LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39

CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37

CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33

CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26

CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26

CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25

CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24

CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23

CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34

S - Ja'Had Carter, Syracuse, 33

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25

S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22

S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17

PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17

P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45

P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16

SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59

SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26