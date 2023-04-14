CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott’s first season as Virginia’s football coach was doomed to a 3-7 mark, in large part because the offense, Elliott’s area of expertise, floundered. But as he wraps up his second spring with the Cavaliers, Elliott believes 2022’s struggles were a necessary step to reach the improvement he’s confident is in store for the coming season.

“We got to produce. I get that. We got to produce,” Elliott said Thursday. “But also too, in Year 1, we had to lay a foundation. … In Year 2, the guys are a lot more comfortable in the system, which I believe will give them a better chance to be successful. I know they’re going to judge me as an offensive guy, but I’m focusing on building a program first.”

UVa only returns three players who started five games or more on offense last season.

That unit averaged 17 points per game, the lowest mark in the ACC, squandering a dramatically improved defense and ramping up pressure on Elliott, a former offensive coordinator at Clemson, and Des Kitchings, Elliott’s coordinator at Virginia.

For his part, Kitchings said he understands and embraces fan frustration with his unit’s work in 2022.

“I’m just as pissed as they are,” Kitchings said. “My expectations were high offensively as well. … It’s about production. And we didn’t produce last year. And I’m at the forefront of that.”

Still, Elliott and Kitchings said the vision for what the UVa offense will look like under their coaching hasn’t changed since the two decided to pair up in Charlottesville. That figures to be on display Saturday at the annual spring game.

Kitchings said this week that turnovers, dropped passes and shoddy pass protection prevented last year’s unit from succeeding, but that the scheme he and Elliott have implemented is sound.

Undeniably, that trio of trouble was a pock mark on the Cavaliers’ campaign. UVa ranked last in the ACC in pass efficiency, allowed 3.4 sacks per game, the second-worst mark in the conference, and committed 22 turnovers in just 10 games, the worst rate in the league.

“Those are the things that we can correct,” Kitchings said. “But from the vision of offense, we’re still pushing forward, just knowing that if we can address and correct those things then we’ll get the results we want in the fall.”

The offensive issues were eye-opening, in large part, because of the talent Virginia returned at its skill positions – including quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and the late Lavel Davis Jr.

This year, however, Virginia’s roster is deepest at running back and tight end and could actually be a better fit for Elliott and Kitchings’s plans.

It brought in Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett to compete with baseball reliever Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine) for the starting job and must rebuild its receiving corps and offensive line.

“The vision is still the same,” Kitchings said. “We want to be able to run the football. We both believe in running the football, not only as an offense, but as a program. And toughness and physicality and winning games in the fourth quarter. But we also believe in playing with some tempo. We both firmly believed in that. So that mesh, that marriage was very natural for the both of us.”

Elliott has said he was too aggressive changing the Cavaliers’ offense in Year 1, and Kitchings said the staff has added some “tweaks” to its spring installation process, in part because of all the new players who are likely going to play major roles.

“We broke it down and we’re rebuilding it up,” Kitchings said.

Elliott knows outside expectations for his teams will always be to have a potent offense because of the success Clemson had while he was there.

However, the talent level at UVA drove a core, fundamental change from what Elliott ran with the Tigers. In league play, Clemson had talent advantages at most positions that allowed Elliott to effectively call the play he wanted and trust his unit would be able to execute it against the defense.

With the Cavaliers, Elliott and Kitchings have had to scheme more for favorable matchups and call plays designed to take advantage of those, where they can find them.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of a system where you had horses,” Elliott said. “You had more horses than the other teams. You could kind of line up and just do what it is you wanted to do. Whereas, right now, we’re working to be there. And that’s the vision.”