Virginia's new 'conservative but aggressive' defensive scheme coming into focus this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Kevin Downing got a good look at John Rudzinski’s defensive scheme the past few years when the two men coached on opposite sides of the annual Air Force-Navy game.

Downing, a defensive assistant with the Midshipmen, came away more than a little impressed with Rudzinski’s coordinating of the Falcons’ defense, especially the past two seasons when Air Force held Navy to a combined 10 points.

Downing said Rudzinski’s defense tackled well, fit the proper gaps and had few assignment busts in those meetings.

“For me, when you see that as an opposing coach, you know guys are being coached well,” said Downing, now Virginia’s defensive tackles coach.

It’s why he was eager to join Rudzinski at UVA under new coach Tony Elliott. And it’s why Downing laughed knowingly this week when pressed for details on whether Rudzinski would lean more heavily on a 3-man or 4-man front.

“We’re going to be very multiple,” said Downing. “Sometimes it’s going to be 3-down, sometimes it’s going to 4-down. We’re going to be very multiple. We’re going to be very dynamic. We’re going to move the guys around.”

Chris Slade, now UVA’s defensive ends coach, took notice of Rudzinski’s defense when he saw Air Force “bottle up” Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham in this past season’s First Responder Bowl.

Slade said that defense was the epitome of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. And he thinks it can help Virginia – with more athletic defenders than Rudzinski coached at Air Force – excel.

“Everybody has a responsibility,” said Slade. “Everybody has a job to do. If you do your job, everything else will take care of itself.”

Slade said Rudzinski favors four-man pressure – out of either the 3-down or 4-down look – and doesn’t leave cornerbacks isolated one-on-one often. He said the team has a blitz package – including zone blitzes – but that, overall, it’s not a gambling approach.

“It’s pretty vanilla,” said Slade. “We don’t do a lot of zero pressure. It’s conservative, but it’s aggressive.”

The indication from players this spring has been that Virginia has practiced most heavily in essentially a 4-2-5 alignment, playing with two defensive tackles, two defensive ends, two inside linebackers and five defensive backs. It’s a look that can morph into a 3-3-5 scheme, when an end lines up as a stand-up rusher.

Downing’s defensive tackles made it clear they’ve been cross-trained to play inside and outside, in both 3-down and 4-down alignments.

“Right now, we’re moving around on the defensive line,” said junior defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter. “It’s very versatile and dynamic.”

The defensive ends, under the former Virginia great, Slade, have been tasked with similar myriad roles. Chico Bennett, a transfer from Georgia Tech who missed last season with a knee injury, said he’s worked both as a hand-on-the-ground end and a stand-up edge rusher this spring.

Bennett, Ben Smiley III, Mike Greene and D’Sean Perry have been the leaders among the ends this spring, Slade said. Downing has worked with Carter, Aaron Faumui, Olasunkonmi Agunloye and Lorenz Terry have led the way among Downing’s interior defensive linemen.

In the fall, Virginia will also add Miami of Ohio’s Kam Butler, Stanford’s Andre Fox and Columbia’s Paul Ankere, who could all factor in as edge rushers, either at end or outside linebacker.

For Downing’s group, a big part of their responsibility will be to take up blockers and help the ends and backers stay free to make tackles. It’s why he doesn’t spend much time worry about stats – who made this tackle or got this sack. When his players come off the field, he talks about who did their assignment correctly.

“It’s just about knowing where you are in the framework of the defense,” said Downing. “Do I want my guys to make plays, yes? But I want them to make the plays that present themselves.”