Virginia's offensive line looking to build off strongest game to date this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE — With all five starters gone from last season’s team, Virginia’s offensive line entered this year as an undeniable area of concern for first-year coach Tony Elliott and his staff.

Media questioned whether or not the new line would be effective enough for UVa to compete. Fans worried that poor line play would derail the season.

“That’s been the talk since January,” said sophomore Noah Josey, who has started the last three games at left guard. “People have been saying that it’s on us and that we’re the break point of the team. That’s driven us all through winter workouts, through spring ball, through summer. That was a huge factor for us.”

For senior Derek Devine, one of the few veterans in the group, being perceived as a team weakness has pushed the offensive line — and not just on game days.

“We know that we are the most inexperienced group on the team,” said Devine, who has started every game this season at right guard. “We know that when we come out to practice. We know that when we come into games. So that kind of drives us a little more each day. It makes us work a little bit harder.”

The challenge of rebuilding the front five, something line coach Garett Tujague did successfully as a member of the previous staff and was tasked with doing again when Elliott retained him, was complicated by a string of injuries in the preseason that prevented the Cavaliers from building much continuity and chemistry.

Even during this season, UVa has started two different players at left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle. Only Devine has started every game at the same position.

Despite that and the lack of experience — Virginia only returned one lineman who had ever started for it — the offensive line has been a pleasant surprise. While not overly consistent or dominant, the group has been good enough to win with.

“I think we’re still a work in progress,” said Elliott. “I thought I saw for the first time on Saturday kind of what the chemistry potentially could look like. I felt like the energy on the sideline was great. Those guys were a lot more vocal than I’ve seen in the past. So I think they’re becoming more comfortable and embracing the opportunity to lead.”

UVa has allowed 26 sacks in nine games and has rushed for 137.7 yards per game, getting 4.1 yards per carry.

On the list of problems derailing the Cavaliers’ disappointing offense, the line certainly hasn’t been at the top. And Saturday, in the 31-28 loss to North Carolina, the group turned in its best performance of the year.

“It wasn’t a smooth process going through it, obviously,” said Josey. “A lot new guys, a lot of new places. It was a lot of hard work as a group because we knew, if we kept working week after week, we’d eventually see improvement. And we have.”

Now, the group will face one of its toughest matchups of the season, going up against a stout Pittsburgh defensive line on Saturday.

The Panthers have the fourth most sacks in the ACC (29) and rank third in rush defense, giving up 109.4 yards per game. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey is second in the league in tackles for loss (10.5) and defensive end Deslin Alexandre is the reigning ACC defensive lineman of the week after registering seven tackles and 2½ sacks in a win over Syracuse on Saturday.

“The challenge is always to dominate the game,” said Josey. “As an offensive lineman, that’s always what you want to do. That’s what we’re always told week in and week out.”