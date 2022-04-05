Virginia's top college baseball programs came roaring out of the gates this spring

When Whit Babcock, a former college baseball player and the son of a college coach, became Virginia Tech’s athletic director in 2014, he quickly identified the Hokies’ baseball program as one that, with proper backing, could be grown to a higher level.

The idea wasn’t without precedent. In fact, Babcock is quick to acknowledge that Tech’s rival, Virginia, had laid out the blueprint years before.

“They were the first one in the state, that I can recall, really to put an emphasis on it, raise money for it, hire the right people, gave them the resources,” said Babcock. “And the winning followed.”

Indeed, Virginia kicked off a sort of rebirth of college baseball in the commonwealth in 2002, pumping funds into a program that had been on the verge of being dropped. It opened Davenport Field in 2002 and hired coach Brian O’Connor in 2003.

Since then, the Cavaliers have won 775 games and appeared in five College World Series.

This season, O’Connor’s club is off to a torrid start at 25-3 overall and No. 3 in the polls going into Wednesday’s home game against Liberty.

“He took over a program there that years ago was about to be eliminated, and he had a vision for it,” said Liberty coach Scott Jackson. “Certainly, you have to have the support and people who believe in your vision – and with that comes financial support and facilities and the things that attract recruits and people to the ballpark.”

These days, however, Virginia is hardly alone.

Jackson’s Flames opened the season 14-4. They are 17-9 heading into Wednesday, cooling off some in league play.

At Virginia Tech, Babcock saw the Hokies start the year 10-1. They are currently 17-7. And Old Dominion, with the least financial backing of these teams, started the season 16-1. It's still rolling at 20-6.

JMU (16-11), VCU (15-11) and William & Mary (13-12) all had winning records, too, going into Tuesday.

“The last few years, there’s been a lot of uptick in our state with the quality of the programs consistently,” said O’Connor, in his 19th season with the Cavaliers. “[Virginia Tech], the money that they’ve put into their facility. And it’s not just facilities. It’s an investment in the program and the players. It’s travel budgets. Coaches and support staff and things like that, that help allow you to be successful. ...

"Liberty’s made enormous contributions. Old Dominion announced that they’re going to do some kind of facility, stadium in the future. It’s great to see. The better baseball is in our state, the better it is for everybody."

That depth of quality helps the teams by improving their strength of schedule, as many face each other in midweek contests.

Virginia, for example, already has played -- and beaten -- VMI, Richmond and William & Mary. After Wednesday's game against Liberty, the Cavaliers will still play home-and-home games with ODU and VCU and host Longwood and George Mason.

“It keeps your program competing," said Jackson, whose team will host Virginia Tech on April 12. "There’s no let down, there’s no breaks with your midweek slate. When you take those trips and you play against that caliber of opponent midweek, I think it keeps you sharp and it keeps you going."

UVA led the way for this baseball resurgence two decades ago when it opened Davenport, and the Cavaliers haven’t given up any ground, making upgrades in 2012 and 2018.

Virginia Tech’s English Field, opened in 1989, underwent a major overhaul in 2016.

And Liberty’s Worthington Field, built in 2013, may be the top facility of the group.

Old Dominion, on the other hand, has won in spite of playing at the nearly 40-year-old Metheny Stadium.

“We’re way behind in the arms race,” said ODU coach Chris Finwood, whose team was eliminated from last year's NCAA tournament by a pair of losses to UVA. “You’re talking about Liberty, Virginia Tech and Virginia – three fantastic facilities. They’ve, in recent years, put a lot of money into their facilities and we’re trying to catch up. We’re working at it and certainly need it.”

Still, Finwood’s Monarchs are 71-24 since the start of the 2020 season.

“Winning helps,” he said. “I think most of our facilities here at Old Dominion are on par with the best in our respective leagues. Baseball’s not. We’re one of the have-nots in terms of facilities.”

Of course, it’s not just about modern stadiums and fancy locker rooms. A huge component is hiring the right coach. It’s hard to argue with the success UVA has had since bringing O’Connor onboard, but Liberty with Jackson, ODU with Finwood, and Virginia Tech under former Maryland coach John Szefc all appear to similarly be in good hands.

“It’s people and resources,” said Babcock, whose late father, Brad, led JMU to the 1983 College World Series, becoming the first in-state program to reach Omaha. “You can have all the resources in the world and not the right coach or leader and you can have the right coach or leader and if you have minimal resources it’s going to be pretty dang difficult.”

From ODU through UVA and Liberty and down to Virginia Tech, athletic directors across Virginia are providing those resources. And so far this season, they’ve seen impressive results.