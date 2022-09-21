Virginia's trip to Syracuse means facing former coaches Robert Anae, Jason Beck

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The freedom is both fun and effective.

A year after ranking last in the ACC in passing, Syracuse has become lethal through the air. And, the players said, a lot of that credit goes to the addition of two former Virginia assistant coaches — offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

“They bring that ‘Air Raid’-style of coaching,” said quarterback Garrett Shrader. “They give us the opportunity to make this offense our own. Not everything’s so technical. It gives guys the freedom to go out and play and make mistakes and also make a lot of plays.”

Shrader and the Orange (3-0, 1-0 ACC) have been making plenty of plays through the team’s first three games. Perhaps none has been bigger than Shrader’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II with 7 seconds left last weekend to beat Purdue.

That game-winning play, Gadsden said, is the perfect encapsulation of Anae’s offensive philosophy, which stresses two key elements.

“Being able to separate is a big thing for him,” said Gadsden. “And knowing the quarterback, as soon as we separate, they’re going to hit us.”

Shrader ranks second in the league with eight touchdown passes this year, and the Orange are scoring 37 points per game going into Friday night’s meeting with Virginia (2-1) at the JMA Wireless Dome in central New York. A year after the Orange offense was a one-sided attack riding the talents of star running back Sean Tucker, it’s found balance under Anae and Beck.

Syracuse has run the ball 126 times and thrown it 82, averaging 408.3 yards.

It’s an interesting twist considering the duo’s success at UVa came almost exclusively throwing the ball, with little run game to speak of. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong set single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns. Four wide receivers had more than 600 yards and tight end Jelani Woods added 598 and a team-high eight touchdown catches.

“It’ll be fun, exciting, to get to see them again,” Armstrong said after UVa’s 16-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. “But it’s just another game. We have to prepare and get better as an offense.”

Syracuse does not make assistants available to the media during the season, a spokesman said in response to interview requests for Anae and Beck.

Gadsden said the new coaches’ philosophy has helped an offense that came into the season out to prove people had underestimated its ability to move the ball through the air. Gadsden said that disrespect fueled the receivers as they caught passes from Shrader all spring and in extra, post-practice sessions in August.

“Everyone wants to stop the run. No one really thinks Syracuse can pass the ball,” said Gadsden, who said he spent most of the Purdue game working against one-on-one coverage. “Coach Anae and Coach Beck, they really gave us a passing game. But even after we got a coach whose quarterback threw for 4,400 yards, they still didn’t think [we’d throw it].”

Following practice Wednesday morning, Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said his unit is preparing for all facets of a dangerous Syracuse attack. Rudzinski said having players and coaches — including Marques Hagans and Garret Tujague — on staff who are so familiar with Anae’s thinking is helpful. In particular, he noted that graduate assistant Charles Mack was a GA for Anae last season.

“It’s super fortunate we have a bunch of guys who have worked with him,” said Rudzinski. “Like we see with everybody, you kind of evolve every year to the personnel you have. Schematically they’re very difficult to prepare for.”

For his part, Elliott downplayed the Armstrong-and-company-versus-their-former-coaches storyline.

“The only challenge that I had to my guys, because they do have relationships with those individuals, is, ‘Let’s not make it bigger than what it needs to be,’” said Elliott. “It’s all about the game. Let’s focus on what we can control.”

Friday night, he hopes that includes Anae’s offense.