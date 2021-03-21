Virginia's 'windy road' reaches its end against Ohio in the first round

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the wake of his team’s season-ending first-round NCAA tournament loss to Ohio on Saturday, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett described this pandemic-impacted college basketball season as “a windy road.”
His star player said, despite the short stay in Indianapolis, the Cavaliers can take pride in reaching the end of that road.
“That's where you want to be able to end your season, is this tournament,” said Sam Hauser following UVA’s 62-58 loss to Ohio.
Hauser redshirted last season after transferring from Marquette, sitting out a season that had no NCAA tournament, the entire event canceled before it every got going. He played his one year with the Cavaliers this season in front of mostly empty arenas, with few non-conference games and saw his highly-anticipated ACC/Big Ten Challenge meeting with his brother Joey’s Michigan State team canceled.
Still, Hauser said he was glad he made the move to Charlottesville, where he became a first-team All-ACC selection.
“Definitely going to remember it,” said Hauser. “Everything was different. It wasn't a normal college basketball year. But overall I was just happy to be able to play. ... Definitely happy I chose to come here.”
There haven’t been many normal seasons for Virginia in recent years. Its 2018 season ended in an historic upset, losing to UMBC, the first-ever win for a 16-seed over a 1-seed. Bennett’s team of course followed that up by winning a fantastically memorable national championship, ending with a string of three thrilling victories.
“I faced such joy in this tournament on so many occasions,” said Bennett. “I've faced the heartache, too. As I say, you always have to be willing to accept them both. Know that when your career is done, this doesn't define you, whether you win it all or you lose or anything. It's what you do, you do it with love, joy and passion, then you don't let it define you beyond what it should.”
For Bennett and Hauser, this year’s team should be defined as resilient, for navigating the pandemic, and successful, for winning an ACC regular-season championship and reaching the NCAA tournament.
Neither wanted to blame Saturday’s loss – a defeat marked by a second-half collapse and poor shooting performance – on the team’s lack of preparation. UVA practiced just once, on the Friday morning before flying to Indianapolis, to prepare for Ohio, the champions of the MAC.
It shot 35% from the field, going 21 for 60. After a strong defensive showing in the first half, the Cavaliers struggled to slow down the Bobcats after the break. Ohio shot 50% in the second half and exploited defensive lapses at key points as it erased a 7-point deficit with 14:36 to play.
“I want to give Virginia all the credit in the world for what they went through,” said Ohio coach Jeff Boals. “Tough to go through a COVID pause, not practice, flying the day before. They missed some shots they normally make.”
Bennett insisted that wasn’t a product of not practicing. It was just something that happens in the game of basketball. And it’s not what he wanted his players to think about as the defining moment of the season.
“I said, ‘You'll remember your ACC regular-season championship. That's a big deal,’” said Bennett. “‘You'll also remember getting beat in this tournament. But nothing to hang your head about. You come to these games, that's what makes this the survive-and-advance mentality, loser go home.’ That's the reality of this.”
The reality is, Hauser and senior forward Jay Huff likely played their final college games. But UVA returns a team that will be led by guards Kihei Clark, Trey Murphy III and Reece Beekman.
“They're going to respond, for sure,” said Hauser. “Taking a loss like this is tough. Ending your year like this is tough. I know the guys who will come back are going to take this personally. I think they're going to get even better from it. I'm not too worried about that for our guys coming back next year.”
