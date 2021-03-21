Virginia's 'windy road' reaches its end against Ohio in the first round

“I faced such joy in this tournament on so many occasions,” said Bennett. “I've faced the heartache, too. As I say, you always have to be willing to accept them both. Know that when your career is done, this doesn't define you, whether you win it all or you lose or anything. It's what you do, you do it with love, joy and passion, then you don't let it define you beyond what it should.”

For Bennett and Hauser, this year’s team should be defined as resilient, for navigating the pandemic, and successful, for winning an ACC regular-season championship and reaching the NCAA tournament.

Neither wanted to blame Saturday’s loss – a defeat marked by a second-half collapse and poor shooting performance – on the team’s lack of preparation. UVA practiced just once, on the Friday morning before flying to Indianapolis, to prepare for Ohio, the champions of the MAC.

It shot 35% from the field, going 21 for 60. After a strong defensive showing in the first half, the Cavaliers struggled to slow down the Bobcats after the break. Ohio shot 50% in the second half and exploited defensive lapses at key points as it erased a 7-point deficit with 14:36 to play.