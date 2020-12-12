Virgnia at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

Keys to victory for the Cavaliers

1 Score: The defense has been decimated by personnel losses at every level, none bigger than the season ending injury to outside linebacker Charles Snowden. His absence is compounded by the unknown status of outside linebacker Noah Taylor, who missed the last game. That’s put the pressure on the offense to put up points. UVA has averaged 43.3 points during its four-game win streak.

2 Challenge the secondary: Virginia Tech has struggled with its defensive backfield all season. Racked by injuries and the preseason opt-out by cornerback Caleb Farley, the Hokies — like UVA — have been bad in pass coverage. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is averaging 270.3 passing yards per game over the last four outings and has thrown nine touchdown passes in those wins.

3 Defend the run: Virginia Tech was at its best early this season when Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert and a nasty offensive line were piling up rushing yards. A hamstring injury slowed Herbert down at midseason, but he’s coming off a strong game against Clemson and the Hokies still lead the ACC in rushing. Keeping him and the running of quarterback Hendon Hooker in check is where it will start defensively for a UVA team that ranks fourth against the run.