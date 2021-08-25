Virgnia Tech's defense aiming not to be awed by UNC's Sam Howell

For the Hokies, getting pressure on Howell figures to be one key. Tech is thin at defensive end, but Amare Barno is a rising star. It has an established No. 1 cornerback in Jermaine Waller but needs to find someone to man the spot across from him. This week, Hamilton said Dorian Strong, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman are all still competing for that job.

Whoever his corners end up being, Smith said Howell’s abilities will present a significant challenge to the secondary.

“When you’re playing a good quarterback, it’s the little details they can capitalize on that will get you beat,” said Smith. “It’s being disciplined with your technique, disciplined with your eyes, disciplined with the call.”

Because of Howell’s pre-snap savvy, Hamilton’s unit may need to be extra cognizant of disguising its defensive play calls, making man coverages look like zones and hiding blitzers.

“He knows how to tell if you’re giving something away,” said Hamilton. “You can’t pull yourself out of position to do your job, but you also can’t be a sitting duck.”

Hamilton doesn’t want Howell duck hunting against his unit, which gave up 32.1 points per game last season, sixth most in the ACC.

“If you are out of position, he’s going to capitalize,” said Hamilton. “If he knows what is happening on the defensive side of the ball, he’s already a really good player, but he’s awesome then. If he can be decisive when the ball’s snapped, then he’s at his best, and him at his best is a Heisman candidate.”