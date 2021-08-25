Virgnia Tech's defense aiming not to be awed by UNC's Sam Howell

Jack Tyler can still remember tracking the flight of the ball in the air in the 2011 Orange Bowl and marveling at then-Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck’s ability.
“I was kind of standing there watching it like, ‘Oh my goodness. That was unbelievable that he could do that,’” said Tyler, who played linebacker for Virginia Tech from 2009-2013 and now coaches that position for the Hokies. “You have to take yourself out of that moment and keep playing.”
That’s been one of the biggest things Tyler has emphasized to his group of linebackers as they prepare for the team’s Sept. 3 season opener at home against No. 10 North Carolina and its Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback, Sam Howell.
Like Luck did in the Cardinal’s 40-12 bowl in a decade ago, Tyler said Howell is going to make some throws that leave Tech’s defense in awe. The awe can’t linger.
“The guy’s going to make plays,” said Tyler. “That’s going to happen. If he does, go to the next one. It’s kind of letting them know that that may happen in the game, where there’s going to be an awe moment where you’re like, ‘This guy’s pretty good.’”
Howell has been beyond pretty good in his first two years with the Tar Heels.
The junior has started every game the past two seasons, throwing for 7,227 yards and 68 touchdowns. He’s completed 64% of his career passes while being intercepted just 14 times. Last season, in a 56-45 win over the Hokies in Chapel Hill, Howell threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton said that, while each position group focuses on different pre- and post-snap keys to read against Howell and the Carolina offense, there are some things he wants to make sure the entire unit is aware of.
“The biggest thing is, notice how accurate the guy is, notice how poised he is, notice how tough he is, notice how tough he is to tackle, whether it’s in the pocket game or in the running game, and notice how he’s never rattled,” said Hamilton. “You see those things about him. I’ve said that since he was a freshman. He’s been one of the most impressive players on film.”
Of course, this season, Howell will be surrounded by a new and largely unproven supporting cast of skill players. Wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome and running backs Michael Carter and Javante Williams are gone from last year’s offensive juggernaut, a group that scored 41.7 points per game, second most in the conference.
UNC will look to seniors Beau Corrales and Antoine Greene and sophomores Josh Downs and Kahfre Brown, Dyami’s brother, to give Howell the targets for him to get the ball to. It’s a new cast of characters for Virginia Tech to familiarize itself with.
“They’ve got guys that have played some snaps, some games,” said cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith. “Just studying those receivers, whether it’s the routes they run, splits they run, the details of the game. Our guys, they’ve been watching film all summer.”
For the Hokies, getting pressure on Howell figures to be one key. Tech is thin at defensive end, but Amare Barno is a rising star. It has an established No. 1 cornerback in Jermaine Waller but needs to find someone to man the spot across from him. This week, Hamilton said Dorian Strong, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman are all still competing for that job.
Whoever his corners end up being, Smith said Howell’s abilities will present a significant challenge to the secondary.
“When you’re playing a good quarterback, it’s the little details they can capitalize on that will get you beat,” said Smith. “It’s being disciplined with your technique, disciplined with your eyes, disciplined with the call.”
Because of Howell’s pre-snap savvy, Hamilton’s unit may need to be extra cognizant of disguising its defensive play calls, making man coverages look like zones and hiding blitzers.
“He knows how to tell if you’re giving something away,” said Hamilton. “You can’t pull yourself out of position to do your job, but you also can’t be a sitting duck.”
Hamilton doesn’t want Howell duck hunting against his unit, which gave up 32.1 points per game last season, sixth most in the ACC.
“If you are out of position, he’s going to capitalize,” said Hamilton. “If he knows what is happening on the defensive side of the ball, he’s already a really good player, but he’s awesome then. If he can be decisive when the ball’s snapped, then he’s at his best, and him at his best is a Heisman candidate.”
