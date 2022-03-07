VMI accepts bid into College Basketball Invitational, first postseason appearance since 2014

For the first time since 2014, VMI will participate in a postseason basketball tournament.
The Keydets accepted a bid into the College Basketball Invitational, the CBI, which will be held beginning March 19 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The full 16-team bracket will be released on March 13.
VMI finished the season 16-15 overall, with a 9-9 mark in Southern Conference play.
In 2014, VMI participated in the CIT, reaching that event's semifinals.
"We are thrilled to be able to continue our season and play in a great tournament, against some high-level competition in the CBI," coach Dan Earl said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we didn't have the finish that we would have liked, in part due to injury. However, this will allow us another opportunity to compete and to coach a wonderful group of young men and continue to represent VMI the right way."