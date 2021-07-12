VMI alumni Josh Winder (James River), Stan Okoye have memorable weekends on mound, court

“Josh has put himself in a great position. I think the impression for him really started in spring training, where he got some outings in front of the major league group and really opened some eyes. He’s done nothing but continue to impress this season.”

Winder’s appearance in the All-Star Futures Game came four days after he was hit in the neck by a line drive while pitching for the St. Paul Saints.

The 6-6 Okoye, 30, played 13 minutes with 3 points and five rebounds against Team USA, driven by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green. Okoye’s basket came on a putback dunk.

Team USA got together for the first time a few days before the exhibition, which is part of both teams’ preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Nigeria’s players, whose national program included Okoye since 2013, had been working out together considerably longer.

The Nigerian team has seven NBA players and is coached by former NBA coach Mike Brown and hit 20 3-pointers against Team USA. Scoring 2 points in eight minutes for Nigeria was former Benedictine wing Michael Gbinije, who played at Duke and Syracuse, and for the Detroit Pistons during the 2016-17 season.