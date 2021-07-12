VMI alums Josh Winder (James River), Stan Okoye have memorable weekends on mound, court

There were no VMI athletics events over the weekend, but Keydets fans had two reasons to celebrate.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, former VMI forward Stan Okoye played a part in Nigeria’s stunning 90-87 exhibition win over Team USA. Sunday afternoon in Denver, ex-Keydets right-hander Josh Winder (James River High) pitched in the All-Star Futures Game, which matched the top prospects from American League chains against those from National League organizations.

Winder, 24, left VMI in 2018 and was selected in the seventh round that year by the Minnesota Twins (third-highest pick in VMI history). He is making a quick climb in the Twins system. Winder started this season at Double-A Wichita (3-0, 1.98 ERA in 10 starts) and was elevated on June 28 to Triple-A St. Paul (1-0, 3.52 ERA in two starts).

The 6-foot-5 Winder, who began the season as the Twins No. 12 prospect as ranked by MLB.com., allowed a homer in one-third of an inning Sunday, when the National League prospects defeated the American League prospects 8-3. Being picked to play in the All-Star Futures Game ranks among the highest achievements for a minor-leaguer, signaling a likely elevation to the big leagues at some point.