VMI bringing in ex-Spiders coach Danny Rocco to lead Keydets

The first collaboration of Jim Miller and Danny Rocco developed successfully at the University of Richmond 2012-16. VMI shoots for comparable results.

VMI announced the hiring of Rocco as its football coach Saturday and the search was led by Miller, the school’s director of athletics and former Richmond AD. Miller hired Rocco as Richmond’s coach in December of 2011 and the Spiders won eight or more games in four of Rocco's five UR seasons.

They advanced to the FCS playoffs in his last three years, making the semifinals in 2015 and quarterfinals in 2016. With Rocco as coach, the Spiders went 43-22 (26-14 CAA). He is the first coach to guide UR to three consecutive FCS tournaments.

Rocco, 62, also was coach at Liberty (2006-11) and Delaware (2017-21). He worked this season as a defensive analyst at Penn State, where he played linebacker for two years before transferring to Wake Forest.

Rocco's record is 121-65 in 16 seasons, and he was named coach of the year multiple times in the Big South and CAA.

“I know from working with Danny, and his reputation is, he is a man that shares the values of VMI,” Miller said in a phone interview. “He’s a head football coach. That’s who he is. This is a special opportunity for him to finish out a career at a place that he can be proud to represent as the head football coach.”

Rocco succeeds Scott Wachenheim, who resigned in November. Wachenheim led the Keydets to the Southern Conference championship and their first FCS playoff appearance in the spring of 2021. Wachenheim’s teams went 24-62 in eight seasons, with a 1-10 mark (0-8 SoCon) this year.

VMI operates with major disadvantages in the current college football environment. The school enrolls virtually no undergraduate transfers, a staple in almost all Division I programs, because of its military nature. And graduate transfers are not acceptable at VMI because it has no graduate school.

Rocco’s Liberty teams went 47-20 (26-5 Big South). At Delaware, Rocco’s teams went 31-23 (20-16 CAA). He was dismissed at Delaware after the 2021 season. Rocco’s 2018 and 2021 (spring) teams reached the FCS playoffs. Delaware slipped to 5-6 in the fall of 2021, losing five of its last seven after star quarterback Nolan Henderson suffered a season-ending injury.

Rocco's Richmond departure, four years after Miller stepped down from his position as Spiders AD, was unusual. As UR headed into the 2016 postseason, Rocco questioned the "vision" for the Spiders' program and acknowledged that he would weigh other coaching options after Richmond's last game. He shifted to Delaware.

Keith Gill succeeded Miller as Richmond’s AD in 2012. Gill resigned in May of 2017 after erosion in confidence in him – much of it related to the circumstances of Rocco’s departure - among some of UR’s most influential donors.