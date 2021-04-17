VMI captures SoCon championship, first FCS bid with victory over The Citadel

LEXINGTON - VMI first played football in 1891. To the list of notable program victories, add Saturday’s 31-17 win over The Citadel. Near the top.
With this result, the Keydets clinched the Southern Conference championship, secured the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, and retained The Silver Shako Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Military Classic of the South.
Coach Scott Wachenheim, in his sixth year, was briefly lifted onto the shoulders of two Keydets during in the post-game celebration, which included grads in the stands standing and cheering for several minutes.
The Keydets (6-1, 6-1 SoCon), ranked No. 15 in the FCS, last won a league football championship in 1977, when the Keydets captured the SoCon title. This is the first time the Keydets have qualified for the FCS playoffs, which began in 1978. Technically, VMI won the league title with about three minutes left in Saturday’s game. Samford defeated Mercer 44-20, eliminating the only other SoCon team that could have won the championship on the final regular-season weekend.
The Keydets topped The Citadel in 2019, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. The last time the Keydets won back-to-back Military Classics was in 1995 and 1996.
The 76th meeting of these programs brought together the option offense of The Citadel, which ranked fifth nationally in rushing (240 ypg), and the Air Raid offense of VMI, which ranked No. 10 nationally in passing offense (308 ypg). VMI took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Citadel, which passes very rarely, was in a bind.
The Keydets feature some talented skill players, which distinguishes this team from its predecessors. Among them is 6-foot-4, 211-pound junior receiver Jakob Herres, who made seven receptions for 70 yards in the first half (finished with 11 for 123 and a TD). VMI pulled off a reverse pass on third-and-11 from The Citadel’s 34 late in the first half to set up VMI’s third TD.
The Keydets led 21-10 at halftime. The Citadel (2-6, 2-6 SoCon) couldn’t match-up with VMI’s skill players, and the Keydets usually scored when they had the ball. But the Bulldogs’ clock-eating option offense kept the ball away from VMI and kept the outcome in doubt until VMI scored a touchdown with 1:52 remaining, and led 31-17.
Notes: The 16-team FCS field will be revealed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU … VMI’s 94-man roster includes 18 players from the Richmond area ... Before VMI went 5-7 in 2019, the Keydets finished 1-10 in 2018, 0-11 in 2017, 3-8 in 2016, and 2-9 in 2015. VMI’s last winning record before this spring-semester season came in 1981 (6-3-1).
Foster Stadium, with a capacity of 10,000, held 3,000 fans, per state guidelines which limit outdoor venues to 30% of total occupancy.
