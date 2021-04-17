VMI captures SoCon championship, first FCS bid with victory over The Citadel

LEXINGTON - VMI first played football in 1891. To the list of notable program victories, add Saturday’s 31-17 win over The Citadel. Near the top.

With this result, the Keydets clinched the Southern Conference championship, secured the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, and retained The Silver Shako Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Military Classic of the South.

Coach Scott Wachenheim, in his sixth year, was briefly lifted onto the shoulders of two Keydets during in the post-game celebration, which included grads in the stands standing and cheering for several minutes.

The Keydets (6-1, 6-1 SoCon), ranked No. 15 in the FCS, last won a league football championship in 1977, when the Keydets captured the SoCon title. This is the first time the Keydets have qualified for the FCS playoffs, which began in 1978. Technically, VMI won the league title with about three minutes left in Saturday’s game. Samford defeated Mercer 44-20, eliminating the only other SoCon team that could have won the championship on the final regular-season weekend.

The Keydets topped The Citadel in 2019, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. The last time the Keydets won back-to-back Military Classics was in 1995 and 1996.