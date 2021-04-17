VMI captures SoCon championship, first FCS playoff bid with victory over The Citadel

The Keydets topped The Citadel in 2019, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. The last time the Keydets won back-to-back Military Classics was in 1995 and 1996.

"This team has just been exceptional of making history this year and always believing that they could win, and loving each other, and sticking together," said Wachenheim, a former Air Force offensive lineman from California.

The 76th meeting of these programs brought together the option offense of The Citadel, which ranked fifth nationally in rushing (240 ypg), and the Air Raid offense of VMI, which ranked No. 10 nationally in passing offense (308 ypg). VMI took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Citadel, which passes very rarely, was quickly in a bind.

"It was so crucial," VMI quarterback Seth Morgan (25-34, 328 yards, 3 TDs) said of the effective start. "We talked about it all week. We knew that their offense, the way their style is, they're going to kill clock. So you have to make the most out of every possession.

"If you can get ahead on an option team, like we saw today, it gets them out of their rhythm."