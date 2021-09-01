VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim was on thin ice: now his contract runs through 2025

When you’re hot, you’re hot. For VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim, that’s two seasons and two contract extensions.

VMI announced Wednesday that Wachenheim agreed to an extension that runs through the 2025 season. The coach and the school previously agreed to a three-year extension following the 2019 season, when the Keydets demonstrated progress by going 5-7 (4-4 SoCon), with two losses to FBS opponents (Marshall, Army).

Then during the spring-semester season, VMI won the Southern Conference title, its first championship since 1977, and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Keydets finished 6-2, their first winning record since 1981. Wachenheim was named FCS national coach of the year.

“We have built a culture that I am very proud of and the best is yet to come,” Wachenheim said in a school release.

Wachenheim is in his seventh season, and his situation wasn’t nearly as solid after four. Entering the 2019 season on the fifth year of a five-year contract, Wachenheim had a record of 6-38 (2-29 SoCon). The Keydets had lost 26 consecutive games to Division I opponents and 22 straight league games.