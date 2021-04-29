VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High) among three finalists for FCS award

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder, a sophomore from Monacan High, on Thursday was named one of three finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which annually goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Other finalists are Presbyterian linebacker Colby Campbell and Southern end Jordan Lewis. The top three vote-getters among 18 players up for the award were determined by a 40-member national media panel following the regular season. The winner will be announced on May 15, the day before the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Snyder was named Southern Conference defensive player of the year after leading the league in tackles per game (10.9), including 21 versus The Citadel. Snyder, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder, also had eight sacks. He helped VMI (6-2) capture its first SoCon title since 1977 and its first-ever FCS playoff bid, and post the program’s first winning season since 1981.

The Keydets closed with a 31-24 loss in the playoffs at James Madison.