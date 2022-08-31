VMI looks to maintain 'new standard' after back-to-back winning seasons

LEXINGTON — A new season brings a new mission statement for the VMI football team.

For the past four seasons, the team mission statement was "Ten Toes Down" — a motto the players created in the wake of a winless 2017 season.

But this is no longer a struggling program. VMI is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1960s. The players decided it was time for a new mission statement befitting the program rise: "New Standard."

"When we came in VMI [in] 2019, the standard was kind of 'Let's keep games close, let's not get embarrassed … let's try to win a conference game,’" fourth-year junior quarterback Seth Morgan said.

"It's a new culture here and it's a new standard. We have higher expectations than ever before."

VMI went 6-2 overall in the 2021 spring season, when it won the Southern Conference title with a 6-1 league mark and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Keydets finished 6-5 last fall (4-4 SoCon), losing their final three games to drop out of playoff contention.

"It leaves a sick taste in your mouth, something you … don't want to feel again," said linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High).

Morgan is one of five starters back on offense this year. Six starters return on defense.

"Something I wasn't maybe sure of coming out of spring ball was, 'How hungry are we as a team? Are we feeling good about having back-to-back winning seasons? Are we really inspired to go for that third one in a row?’ Something I've seen this fall camp is we're more determined than ever," Morgan said.

"Guys aren't satisfied with how the season ended. Yeah, the winning season's cool and all, but we could've had a lot better season than what we ended up having. So kids are hungry this year. We're ready to compete and ready to take the SoCon over."

VMI, which opens at Wake Forest Thursday night, was picked seventh out of nine teams in the SoCon coaches’ preseason poll.

"Super excited with the opportunity to play in front of that many fans, at a high level like that," Snyder said. "It'll bring the best out of everyone."

VMI is 0-38 against FBS teams since joining the FCS level in 1982, including a 60-10 loss at Kent State last year.

"We'll see how our team competes [Thursday]," coach Scott Wachenheim said.

Korey Bridy (Monacan High), a fifth-year senior who ran for 654 yards in eight games last year, had surgery last November after injuring the Lisfranc ligament in his foot. Bridy, who suffered a sprained ankle in his other foot during August practice, expects to play at Wake Forest.

"We've got four really good running backs, although we've got some new guys on the Oline," Wachenheim said.

Patrick Ashford was promoted from receivers coach to offensive coordinator to replace Billy Cosh, who left last December to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond.