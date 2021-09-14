VMI OC Billy Cosh and CNU DC Chris Cosh share football intel like family, which they are

“If I ask him, he’ll give me information. But I have to ask the right questions first to get that information.”

Said Chris: “He runs stuff by me, ‘How does this affect the defense?’ And when I was a Delaware, I was calling him about stuff people were doing on offense and asking how I can affect them. We do cross-reference ideas quite a bit.”

Chris remembers bringing Billy to practices when he was a child. Billy went on to play quarterback at Houston, Butler (Kan.) Community College, James Madison and Kansas State. After working as an assistant at Indiana (offensive graduate assistant) and Concord (W.Va.) University, Cosh spent two seasons as VMI receivers coach.

“I wasn’t a great player, so the closest thing to playing is coaching,” said Billy. “So I knew I wanted to coach. I saw my dad do it and I thought his job was the coolest thing in the world. I knew it was hard work, but if you love the game, it’s what you want to do.”

The Air Raid offense was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the Keydets’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2019. Quarterback Reece Udinski, now the back-up at Maryland as a grad transfer, flourished in the system and helped move VMI out of a decades-old down cycle.