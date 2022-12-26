VMI signing class shaped by hand of ex-Atlee High, W&M star Bill Parker

Danny Rocco was named VMI football coach on Dec. 3. Eighteen days later, as the early commitment period opened, the Keydets received signed National Letters of Intent from 15 high-school prospects, including four from the Richmond area.

How to explain this rapid development, when new coaches commonly struggle to pull together a recruiting class soon after being hired? Rocco said he was actively recruiting on VMI’s behalf for roughly two weeks, a stretch during which the Keydets invited some prospects for official visits over two weekends.

Rocco on Monday gave much of the credit to the staff in place when his predecessor, Scott Wachenheim, resigned on Nov. 20 after eight years as VMI’s coach. Among VMI’s incoming class are linebacker Henry Berling and defensive lineman Jacob Moore from Benedictine, defensive lineman Robbie Dunn from Trinity Episcopal, and defensive lineman Elijah Brooks from Louisa High.

The staff support Rocco referenced was led by Bill Parker, a former Atlee High star and three-year starter as a William & Mary defensive back. Under Wachenheim, Parker was VMI’s associate head coach, cornerbacks coach, and recruiting coordinator. He will continue in a comparable capacity, according to Rocco.

“I’d say his role was very significant,” Rocco said of Parker and the Keydets signing class. “I think when it was all said and done, we had to be able to have the most candid conversations. Because there would be moments when he was basically doing the right thing and kind of running it up the flagpole, in terms of, ‘Coach, what do you want to do?’

“And there were numerous times that my response would be, ‘Well, what would you do?’ I think it created an opportunity for continued growth on his part, but also, a little more trust in that relationship.”

Parker is the son of Bill Parker, the principal at Henrico High 2002-07.

VMI not many years ago would release its list of signed prospects a day or two after other FCS programs. The Keydets waited to determine who remained available. The most recent signing date reflects a more proactive approach.

“This is the foundation. This is kind of the new beginning,” Rocco said he told recruits. “It’s a new beginning for me, and it’s also a new beginning for the student-athletes and for their future.”

Rocco came to the VMI job intending to retain several of Wachenheim’s assistants, in part because he has high regard for Wachenheim and his choice of aides, and in part because Rocco desired some continuity in recruiting.

Rocco said Wachenheim’s staff was very organized upon his arrival. The Keydets had several prospects who committed orally through the fall. Those and other candidates were presented to Rocco in an orderly, easily understood way, he added.

Rocco said he told the assistants, “My opinion of the player is not as important as your opinion as to, 'Will the player make us better?'”

Rocco acknowledged he was not “as aware or in tune with the current roster” as the assistants. The strengths, weaknesses and class breakdown of that 2022 Keydets roster greatly influenced the composition of the incoming class.

Eleven players signed by VMI are from Virginia. The majority of the 15 players visited VMI’s summer camp, attended a junior prospect day at the school, or a game on campus.

“It was a pool of candidates that had already been vetted and a pool of candidates that we felt pretty good about having a chance to be successful with on signing date,” said Rocco.

Note: Rocco said the Keydets are interested in adding former Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring as a VMI assistant.

“I am in the process of trying to finalize what that’s going to look like, our staff,” said Rocco. “It is certainly a possibility, and it’s certainly something that I think I think would be a really, really good fit for us at VMI.”

Stinespring, 59, is a native of Clifton Forge whose first job was as an assistant at Lexington High. Stinespring was a member of the Virginia Tech staff 1993-2015, including 12 years as the Hokies offensive coordinator. He later worked at James Madison, his alma mater, Maryland, Old Dominion and Delaware. He was with Delaware when Rocco was the Blue Hens coach.

Stinespring, who has been regarded as a strong recruiter, is athletic and activities director at Alleghany High in Covington.