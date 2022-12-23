VMI starts four freshmen. Andrew Wilson believes he's 'the luckiest coach in the country.'

In this list season, there will be all manner of rankings as college basketball pauses. Biggest surprises. Biggest disappointments. Early nominations for All-American. Which teams look as though they’re on track to make the NCAA tournament.

“Most upbeat coach in a demanding situation” probably won’t surface as a category. However, if that pops up, look for the name of VMI’s Andrew Wilson. He took over the Keydets program in April and is playing his first season as a head coach with a ticklish hand.

VMI is 5-8, and that’s an impressive 5-8, given the circumstances.

The Keydets start four freshmen to go along with 6-foot-5 senior Sean Conway (15.8 ppg), their leading scorer.

“While there are challenges, I think there are opportunities also,” Wilson said this week. “That’s what you’re seeing now with our guys … Does it make it more challenging when you’re starting four freshmen? Yeah, sure it does.

“But it’s a great opportunity for these guys to grow up in a hurry. Instead of learning from somebody else, or learning through film work, or being on the bench, I’m able to throw them right in the fire. They’ll learn on the fly.”

The four freshmen starting were not prospects offered scholarships by many other Division I programs.

The Keydets are 5-0 at home and 0-8 away from Cameron Hall. Homecourt advantage helps every team, but really helps a younger team, in Wilson’s estimation.

“Feed off that energy,” he said.

Three of VMI’s wins were of the non-Division I variety, Penn State New Kensington, Regent and Carlow. But the Keydets also defeated Navy and Radford.

“We’re getting better at a rapid pace,” said Wilson. “(The freshmen) are still learning my system, and I’m still learning them.

“I’m having a lot of fun coaching this team. I really think I’m the luckiest coach in the country. The kids that I get to coach every day are top-notch kids, kids that are going to go on and do great things in this world.”

Wilson’s blueprint is to recruit high-school players, keep them at VMI, and develop them. Incoming players from the transfer portal? Only in the rarest of circumstances might that happen at VMI. Graduate transfers are out of bounds because VMI doesn’t have a graduate school.

The Keydets played at Fordham Thursday afternoon, facing a Rams team that was 11-1. VMI fell 80-77 in overtime, with seven players participating. Fordham used 11 players, and the Rams bench outscored VMI’s reserves 34-8.

Such is life for the Keydets. They’re missing four players for the season because of injuries, and each was projected as a contributor.

“The amount of injuries we have that have piled up has made it really challenging for us to function every day as a program in practice,” said Wilson. “I’ve got two of my assistant coaches who are on the second team right now. So they can’t even coach in practice because they’re playing.

“When you only have seven or eight healthy guys, you’ve got to find bodies from somewhere else.”

Wilson views the Keydets as “practicing in the games right now because we can’t play live in practice right now. The speed of the game is probably the biggest adjustment from high school to college and my guys – in particular my freshmen – haven’t been able to make that adjustment. It’s all had to unfold during the games.”

This season, the Keydets have been outscored 478-477 in first halves, and 512-480 in second halves, largely a reflection of their absence of depth.

VMI went 16-16 last season (9-9 Southern Conference), and that was the program’s most wins since 2013-14, when the Keydets finished 22-13 (11-5 Big South Conference).

Coach Dan Earl moved to Chattanooga in late March. The star of last season’s team, 6-foot-11 Jake Stephens, graduated from VMI and is using his final season of eligibility at Chattanooga. For the Keydets last season, Stephens was named All-Southern Conference first team after averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds. Other starters with eligibility left transferred from VMI upon Earl's departure.

When the Keydets arrived at the University of Richmond's Robins Center for their Nov. 7 opener, they had eight healthy scholarship players for Wilson, a former Florida State captain who was an assistant at James Madison, Charleston and Binghamton.

Noting the progress made since the 69-48 loss at UR, Wilson said, “Right now we’re in such a different place, confidence-wise, mentality-wise, than we were in that first game. Everybody talks about how difficult the VMI job is, but my guys believe that they should win every game. They’re at that point right now. That gets me excited for the future.

“We’re a work in progress. I think every team could probably say that but I think we are so more than other teams because of how much room we have to grow, because of how young we are. My freshmen are just scratching the surface right now.”

The Keydets open Southern Conference competition Thursday at Furman (9-4), the league preseason favorite. VMI was picked to finish last in the preseason poll.

On Tuesday, the Keydets traveled to New York for Thursday’s date at Fordham. They went as a team to watch the New York Knicks play a game at Madison Square Garden, and also visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.