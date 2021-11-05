VMI to the CAA? That's a no-go, but by end of year, league may have new members.

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim this week said, "I've heard the CAA is asking about us. Nothing factual, just rumored sources. If they are, that's a heck of a compliment."

CAA expansion probes following James Madison’s movement toward the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference at this time do not involve VMI, nor is VMI pursuing an invitation to join the CAA, according to Jim Miller, VMI’s interim director of athletics.

No other Southern Conference schools are currently examining the CAA as a possible transfer destination, according to informed sources, though VMI and some other SoCon schools would fit the geographic footprint and institutional profile favored in the CAA’s expansion analysis.

Monmouth, Fairfield, Howard and Hampton are possibilities at this time for the CAA. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the eight-team league to which Howard belongs, on Thursday issued a statement of solidarity in the wake of reports that Howard is viewed as a target of the CAA.

According to the MEAC release, “Preserving the affiliation of our eight outstanding member institutions is of utmost importance as we also explore conference expansion to include other institutions that reflect our values.”

Hampton belongs to the Big South Conference.