VMI to the CAA? That's a no-go, but by end of year, league may have new members.

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim this week said, "I've heard the CAA is asking about us. Nothing factual, just rumored sources. If they are, that's a heck of a compliment."
CAA expansion probes following James Madison’s movement toward the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference at this time do not involve VMI, nor is VMI pursuing an invitation to join the CAA, according to Jim Miller, VMI’s interim director of athletics.
No other Southern Conference schools are currently examining the CAA as a possible transfer destination, according to informed sources, though VMI and some other SoCon schools would fit the geographic footprint and institutional profile favored in the CAA’s expansion analysis.
Monmouth, Fairfield, Howard and Hampton are possibilities at this time for the CAA. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the eight-team league to which Howard belongs, on Thursday issued a statement of solidarity in the wake of reports that Howard is viewed as a target of the CAA.
According to the MEAC release, “Preserving the affiliation of our eight outstanding member institutions is of utmost importance as we also explore conference expansion to include other institutions that reflect our values.”
Hampton belongs to the Big South Conference.
The CAA hopes to finalize plans - to expand or not to expand and which schools - by the end of the year.
Wachenheim said he was “thrilled” to be coaching at a SoCon school and “treasures” opportunities to play SoCon opponents, particularly The Citadel.
“Realignment is happening at all levels of football, and will continue at all levels of football,” said Wachenheim said. “I’m not involved in those discussions ... I hear rumors from friends in the profession, the coaching profession ... No one is contacting a head football coach about what conference you want to play in. All I did was hear rumors from other coaches, saying they heard this, they heard that.”
Wachenheim led the Keydets to the spring-semester Southern Conference championship, the program's first qualification for the FCS playoffs and the team's first winning record since 1981. He followed that by directing the No. 18 Keydets to a 6-2 start this season (4-1 SoCon) heading into Saturday’s game at No. 14 East Tennessee State (7-1, 4-1 SoCon).
With last Saturday's 46-45 win over visiting Samford, VMI clinched consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the early 1960s.
In early September, VMI announced that Wachenheim agreed to an extension that runs through the 2025 season.
