VMI unable to capitalize on late drives, falls for first time this season, 24-20 to East Tennessee State

Morgan said the ETSU defense was tough.

"They bring pressure," he said. "They show a lot of disguises. Their safeties, they kind of mess with you a little bit. So I had to be really good with my eyes today and sometimes they tricked me.

"I missed some … pivotal throws that I wish I could have back."

VMI receiver Jakob Herres said ETSU "threw some stuff at us that we didn't expect."

The Keydets played without starting running back Korey Bridy and starting receiver Leroy Thomas for the second straight game because of leg injuries.

VMI ran for only 67 yards on 29 carries.

"The run game, we just couldn't get it established," Herres said. "When they know we're throwing the ball, it makes it that much harder."

Grant Swinehart scored on a 3-yard run to give VMI a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

But Quay Holmes scored on a 4-yard run to give the visitors a 24-20 lead with 12:36 to go.

VMI drove to the ETSU 28 on its next series, but the Buccaneers recorded back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down.