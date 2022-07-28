 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VMI, with heavy RVA accent, picked seventh in Southern Conference coaches' poll

VMI, with 25 Richmond-area residents on its 115-man roster, was projected as the seventh-place finisher among nine Southern Conference football teams in the coaches’ preseason poll revealed by the league Thursday.

Senior linebacker Stone Snyder, from Monacan High, earned first team preseason all-conference recognition, as did three VMI specialists: placekicker Jerry Rice, punter Jack Culbreath and long-snapper Robert Soderholm.

Snyder, a 6-foot-3 240-pounder, after each of the last two seasons was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS. In the fall of 2021, he led the SoCon in tackles for the second straight season, averaging 10.9.

Among six Keydets on the second team is redshirt junior quarterback Seth Morgan. VMI, with Scott Wachenheim in his eighth year as coach, opens at Wake Forest on Sept. 1. The Keydets finished last season 6-5, with a 4-4 SoCon record.

Chattanooga is picked to win the SoCon.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

