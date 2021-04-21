VMI's Air Raid invades James Madison in FCS first-round playoff matchup Saturday

The decision to implement the Air Raid has proved a prudent one for the Keydets. This spring they’ve orchestrated their first winning season since 1981, claimed their first SoCon title since 1977 and are making their first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.

On Saturday, that high-octane attack from VMI (6-1) will meet the top defense in the nation in James Madison (5-0) in the first round of the playoffs at the Dukes’ Bridgeforth Stadium.

It’ll be the most potent passing scheme JMU’s secondary has faced all season and one the Keydets will hope can help lead to a historic win for their program.

“This one is a little different in terms of the way they spread you out and the amount of throws and fast tempo they play with. .... We do usually go into games with multiple packages [in the secondary],” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We'll go into this game I'm sure with multiple packages against them.”

JMU has earned the designation as the country’s top defense this spring by holding opponents to 175.6 total yards per game. Within that, the Dukes have been the nation’s sixth-ranked pass defense, allowing an average of just 130.2 yards through the air this year.