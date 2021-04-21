VMI's Air Raid invades James Madison in FCS first-round playoff matchup Saturday

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim on Tuesday offered a detailed timeline of the base offensive schemes he’s been part of in various stops of a coaching career that dates back to 1984.
From the triple option as offensive coordinator for the junior varsity squad at alma mater Air Force (1984-85) to a version of the West Coast offense as offensive line coach during a stint at Virginia (2010-14), Wachenheim has operated in a variety of concepts.
After Wachenheim was hired to his first head-coaching position at VMI in December 2014, he tried a couple of different schemes. But he eventually landed on the pass-heavy scheme known as the Air Raid.
From reading articles by current Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who helped establish the Air Raid scheme, Wachenheim knew the principles of it were similar to the triple option, which he was part of not just as a player and coach at Air Force, but also during time on Ken Hatfield’s staff at Rice (1994-2005). Hatfield coached Wachenheim, a former offensive lineman, at Air Force.
Wachenheim also felt it would be easier to recruit receivers to VMI for an Air Raid scheme, and hearkened back to advice Hatfield gave him.
“Coach Hatfield taught me you either got to do something different or something better,” Wachenheim said. “And preferably both. And [the Southern Conference] is predominantly a run-oriented league”
The decision to implement the Air Raid has proved a prudent one for the Keydets. This spring they’ve orchestrated their first winning season since 1981, claimed their first SoCon title since 1977 and are making their first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.
On Saturday, that high-octane attack from VMI (6-1) will meet the top defense in the nation in James Madison (5-0) in the first round of the playoffs at the Dukes’ Bridgeforth Stadium.
It’ll be the most potent passing scheme JMU’s secondary has faced all season and one the Keydets will hope can help lead to a historic win for their program.
“This one is a little different in terms of the way they spread you out and the amount of throws and fast tempo they play with. .... We do usually go into games with multiple packages [in the secondary],” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We'll go into this game I'm sure with multiple packages against them.”
JMU has earned the designation as the country’s top defense this spring by holding opponents to 175.6 total yards per game. Within that, the Dukes have been the nation’s sixth-ranked pass defense, allowing an average of just 130.2 yards through the air this year.
Richmond standout Joe Mancuso, the most prolific passer JMU has faced so far, entered this past Saturday’s matchup against the Dukes averaging 193.7 pass yards per game. But he was held to 9 of 24 for 125 yards passing, an interception and no touchdowns in JMU’s 23-6 win.
Though the Dukes returned just two starters on defense this year, two of those — senior cornerback Wesley McCormick and senior safety Wayne Davis — are in the secondary. And fellow secondary starters — senior cornerback Taurus Carroll, sophomore safety Que Reid and senior rover M.J. Hampton — though not full-time starters before this year had plenty of prior game experience.
“They're athletic, man. They're fast, they fly to the ball. They're competitive, they're physical. They're everything you want in [defensive backs],” said VMI quarterback Seth Morgan, who’s thrown for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception the past three games, since he stepped in for the injured Reece Udinski.
Morgan’s 76% completion percentage (92 of 121) in six total appearances this year impressed Cignetti — some have a hard time completing that many in throwing work with no defense he said with a chuckle. And VMI, overall, has averaged 312.7 pass yards, ninth nationally.
For his team, Cignetti said, it'll of course help if a defensive front led by defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs), a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, can get effective pressure on Morgan so his defensive backs won’t have to cover for as long.
But Wachenheim feels his team will adapt to the physicality of JMU’s defenders, citing experience playing Marshall and Army last year.
Morgan said he’s excited for the challenge.
“They’re a tremendous defense,” Morgan said. “But we’re a pretty good offense. So, we’ll see.”
