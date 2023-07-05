This is the time of year when college football programs start drawing commitments from high school prospects. VMI is in the hunt with other FCS schools.

The Keydets feature someone on the recruiting trail not many of their competitors can match, an assistant coach who recruited high-quality players and then helped developed them at Virginia Tech, Maryland, James Madison, Old Dominion, and Delaware.

Former Hokies assistant Bryan Stinespring, 59, is known for his recruiting touch.

He said Wednesday he doesn’t detect a great deal of difference, fundamentally speaking, in the way a successful recruiter goes about meeting, and then moving forward in a relationship with a prospect regardless of the level of competition.

“No matter where I’ve been, at the end of the day, you’ve got to build trust and in order to do that in anything in life, you have to be honest,” said Stinespring, hired by first-year VMI coach Danny Rocco in late December as associate head coach and offensive assistant.

“We’ve got to lay the blueprint out there about what VMI is all about.”

This is Stinespring’s first experience as a member of the Keydets' athletic department, but he brought to Lexington substantial general institutional knowledge. He grew up in Clifton Forge, a 25-minute drive from Lexington, and graduated from JMU. Stinespring has many friends who attended VMI, or worked there.

Delivering what could be a strong opening VMI recruiting pitch, he said he never met a VMI grad who’s looking for a job.

“I tell people all the time that I’ve never been far from VMI and it’s always been a place I’ve had a lot of respect for how they do things,” said Stinespring, who spent 11 of his 26 years on the Virginia Tech staff as offensive coordinator. “It’s not for everybody. We get that. We’re looking for those people who are goal-oriented, that are competitive, and they value a disciplined type of an environment.”

These are the types of individuals corporations want to employ, Stinespring added, people who as teenagers recognized an uncommon educational path that can lead them to a fulfilling adult life.

“Here are your next four years. Now what’s your next 60 look like?” Stinespring said.

The Keydets went 1-10 in 2022, Scott Wachenheim’s final season as coach. Wachenheim led the Keydets to the Southern Conference championship and their first FCS playoff appearance in the spring of 2021. Wachenheim's teams went 24-62 in eight seasons. VMI had a winning record in the spring of 2021 and again in the fall of that year, the first time the Keydets put together back-to-back winning seasons since the early 1960s.

The Richmond area for generations has been a pipeline to VMI. The 2022 Keydets football roster included 112 members, and 26 of them (23.2%) were from Richmond or its suburbs.

“You have to be upfront about what (VMI) is. It is a military school. It’s a state school. And it’s a strong and well-respected academic arena that builds leaders,” said Stinespring. “You have to recruit to the strength of that.”

Rocco, the former University of Richmond, Liberty University and Delaware coach, identified retention as an extremely high VMI football priority in this transfer portal era.

"The biggest thing goes into putting together really strong freshmen incoming classes, doing it with people that have a like mindedness and a purpose that would allow them to see it through to their graduation," Rocco said. "And I think the ability to really focus in on that and identify those players and those programs [from which they come], in particular in this home state that has had tradition and history of sending student-athletes here to VMI, I think that's where it starts."

Stinespring, activities director for Alleghany County Public Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools before joining Rocco at VMI, echoed his boss’ emphasis and noted that a key to Virginia Tech’s success during his extended tenure there involved regularly relying on third- and fourth-year players.

Stinespring worked for Rocco at Delaware, and said he respects his honesty, organization and discipline. Though Stinespring is a rookie at VMI, he’s familiar with Lexington. Stinespring’s first job after graduating from JMU was at Lexington High School.

As an assistant coach, he helped the 1988 team to a Virginia state championship.

