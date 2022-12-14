VMI's Danny Rocco: 'I’m not going to spend all my time thinking about the pitfalls'

VMI’s hiring of Danny Rocco as football coach makes sense. Rocco, 62, has been a consistent winner through his career at three FCS schools.

Why would Rocco be attracted to VMI, one of the more challenging situations in college football?

In addition to quality head-coaching tenures at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware, Rocco was an assistant at the Power Five level for more than two decades at numerous schools and worked last season as an analyst on the Penn State staff.

“This is a special opportunity for him to finish out a career at a place that he can be proud to represent as the head football coach,” said Jim Miller, the VMI director of athletics.

Rocco said he admires what VMI “stands for and what it produces.” He recalled his five years as Spiders coach and said, “there were more VMI stickers on cars – BMWs – driving up and down Richmond than there are any other school in the state. It’s just a strong, proud base there in that part of the state.

“The opportunity to be successful coming out of here with a degree from VMI goes a long, long way.”

And he stressed that he was itching to be a head coach again after the pandemic disrupted development he saw at Delaware when he coached there 2017-21: 31-23 (20-16 CAA). He was dismissed from that position.

“At the end of the day, what I do best is function as a head football coach,” Rocco said. “Now, I didn’t say I’m good. I just said that’s what I do best.”

He enjoys supervising a program of players and assistants, representing a school, influencing lives of dozens of young men, rather than strictly handing a defense, its scheme, its scouting, its game plan.

“Deep down, I knew I had to get back into a head football coach position because I think it’s where I can make the greatest impact,” said Rocco.

“That’s why I do what I do, to make an impact in the lives of the student-athletes. I think the best place to do that is from this platform.”

Rocco has never worked at a military school, but understands the limitations. Incoming transfers are very rare. VMI has no graduate school, so no graduate transfers. It’s a demanding place for a successful coach to continue his legacy.

VMI had a winning record in the spring of 2021 and again in the fall of that year, the first time the Keydets put together back-to-back winning seasons since the early 1960s.

“Every place I’ve been, there are things, issues, items, that are challenges, obstacles,” said Rocco. “We’ve done the best job we could in being able to navigate those. I think in this moment, I see it the same way. The issues and obstacles are different, OK? But it’s still the ability to identify them, address them.

“At our core, it’s a great institution, and that resonates with a lot of people.”

Rocco, originally a Pennsylvanian, adopted Virginia as his alternate state long ago. Counting his time as a Virginia assistant and as coach at Liberty and Richmond, he spent 16 years in Virginia.

“Meeting high school coaches, recruiting student-athletes, and (I) continue to look to build on some of those relationships.” Rocco said.

Will the Keydets win? To be determined. Rocco promises only energy, a work ethic, and a positive attitude coming to a program that last season went 1-10 season, 0-8 in the Southern Conference.

“The pitfalls are the pitfalls. I’m not going to spend all my time thinking about the pitfalls,” said Rocco. "I just know I'm up for the challenge, OK? And I know I'm motivated for the challenge, OK?"

With Rocco as coach 2012-16, the Spiders went 43-22 (26-14 CAA) and he is the first coach to guide UR to three consecutive FCS tournaments. Rocco directed Liberty 2006-11 to a 47-20 mark (26-5 Big South).