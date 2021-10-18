VMI's path to sustained football success must work around new NCAA transfer model

A current VMI football player was contacted about transferring to a Big Ten school next year, according to Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim. He disapproved of the communication.
Wachenheim indicated the invitation’s source was not a football staffer at the Big Ten school, but the offer was legitimate enough to VMI’s coach that he took action.
“I actually sent a text to that [Big Ten] coach and said that, ‘I hope that wasn’t directed by you,’” Wachenheim said. “I did not get a response.”
VMI has executed a remarkable football revival under Wachenheim, who’s in his seventh year. The Keydets won the Southern Conference spring-semester championship and are 5-2 (3-1 SoCon) this season. Before the 6-2 spring breakthrough and the program’s first trip to the FCS playoffs, VMI’s last winning season was 1981.
“I think we have a great opportunity in front of us every week to go out and show what we’re really about as a team, that despite some of the things we may lack at VMI, that we’re a very competitive program and we will continue to be,” said senior receiver Michael Jackson (J.R. Tucker High).
“There weren’t a lot of people believing that VMI could turn things, so to speak, outside of our [team].”
Is it reasonable to believe the Keydets can maintain this recent success? VMI’s military component presents obstacles to signing and keeping quality players, and an NCAA rule change made in April, part of a new Division I transfer model, makes the second of those two tasks more challenging.
Student-athletes in all Division I sports are now allowed to transfer one time and immediately play at their new schools, if in good academic standing. That’s a major adjustment from the undergraduate transfer rule that included a deterrent. It required student-athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey to sit out a season of competition following transfer.
“College football has definitely changed. The ability to transfer and immediately play right away changes the landscape,” said Wachenheim. “I think it makes our job tougher, but I think every Division I FCS school has the same increased level of toughness based on the new transfer rules.
“At VMI, we’re used to dealing with difficult circumstances and might be in better position to handle it because of the players that we get in the initial recruiting process, most likely less of them are attractive to immediate transfer. And then once you get two to three years through VMI, you want to get that ring [signifying graduation]. I don’t think it’s going to impact us any more than what we deal with on a regular basis.”
Perhaps that is the case, but VMI has always struggled to retain some cadet-athletes, and cadets in general, who may find a less regimented college lifestyle more appealing after experiencing VMI’s structure. And if alternate options develop for a football-playing Keydet who has distinguished himself …
Wachenheim pointed out that when FCS programs meet FBS opponents, those games give the FBS coaching staffs opportunities to scout accomplished FCS players, and perhaps make them targets in the new transfer system. He sounded more concerned that the modified transfer rule allows players to shift from one FCS school to another and play right away.
“We’re not a junior college. We’re not a high school,” said Wachenheim. “Our job is to make you the best football player you can be at VMI, and help you earn your degree and graduate from VMI because we know if you do, post-graduate success awaits you.”
Defensive back Josh Sarratt was among the standouts on the Keydets’ spring-season championship team, and spent two years at VMI. He transferred to James Madison, and is a member of the Dukes’ secondary rotation. Wachenheim was not keen on Sarratt’s switch.
Transfer Road rarely works in the opposite direction for VMI, which very infrequently enrolls players coming from other colleges.
There is another hurdle for the Keydets. Without a graduate school, VMI cannot enroll grad transfers for football reasons, as most Division I schools do. Also, the Keydets can lose players with eligibility remaining who have fulfilled undergraduate academic obligations.
That happened with four players from the spring-semester championship team: quarterback Reece Udinski (Maryland), safety A.J. Smith (Richmond), linebacker Tyren Cloyd (Robert Morris) and defensive lineman Jordan Ward (Ball State). Udinski set VMI’s career passing record with 7,877 yards, the sixth-most in SoCon history. Smith and Ward were multiple-year VMI captains.
“If a young man comes to VMI, graduates in four years and another team wants him to play, I think that’s great and I’m going to fully support that,” Wachenheim said. “I’m going to release all the video. I’m going to make phone calls in favor of those kids.”
