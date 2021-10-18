VMI's path to sustained football success must work around new NCAA transfer model

Student-athletes in all Division I sports are now allowed to transfer one time and immediately play at their new schools, if in good academic standing. That’s a major adjustment from the undergraduate transfer rule that included a deterrent. It required student-athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey to sit out a season of competition following transfer.

“College football has definitely changed. The ability to transfer and immediately play right away changes the landscape,” said Wachenheim. “I think it makes our job tougher, but I think every Division I FCS school has the same increased level of toughness based on the new transfer rules.

“At VMI, we’re used to dealing with difficult circumstances and might be in better position to handle it because of the players that we get in the initial recruiting process, most likely less of them are attractive to immediate transfer. And then once you get two to three years through VMI, you want to get that ring [signifying graduation]. I don’t think it’s going to impact us any more than what we deal with on a regular basis.”