VMI's Rob Soderholm may be Virginia's next NFL long snapper

Virginia provided the NFL with a couple of current long snappers, and one who retired not long ago, ending a lengthy career. Another may be on the way.

In his sixth season as the Indianapolis Colts' long snapper is former William & Mary linebacker Luke Rhodes. The long snapper for the Philadelphia Eagles is Old Dominion alum Rick Lovato, also a veteran. From W&M came Mike Leach, a long snapper for the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals through a 16-season run that concluded in 2015.

VMI’s Rob Soderholm, a fifth-year senior from Stafford, has been named an FCS All-American long snapper and will almost certainly get an NFL opportunity. Soderholm has already been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl, a mid-January showcase for prospective NFL talent. Other all-star game invitations may be coming.

Soderholm has hiked fewer long snaps and more short snaps – for field goals and PATs – as the Keydets improved in recent years. He estimates roughly 100 snaps a season and can recall only one poor one, a low effort, and that was a while ago.

“When you hold yourself to an NFL standard, it’s very easy to get nit-picky. The only truly bad one from an outsider perspective where you could say ‘This was bad,’ was against The Citadel my freshman year,” said Soderholm, a 6-foot-1 238-pounder.

Soderholm, a former linebacker at Mountain View High School, arrived at VMI as a preferred walk-on long snapper.

“As a halfway decent outside linebacker in high school my senior season, I was talking to a couple of DIIs, definitely had some opportunities in DIII,” he said of the possibility of playing defense. “In my mind, I didn’t want to play football unless it was at one of the highest levels possible.”

Soderholm developed long snapping as a middle-school student because he was a center and it made sense that he also was the long snapper.

“I was very big in middle school. I weighed 185 pounds and I was about 5-8,” he said. “The doctors of course were like, ‘This kid’s going to be 6-4 and 320 pounds.’ I hit high school and I kind of just stopped growing when I hit about 6-foot.”

The VMI staff invited Soderholm to join the program, and the job was open. He has been a starter since his freshman year.

To the untrained eye, one long snapper seems the same as the next, barring errant snaps. Soderholm says he is distinguished by his ability to block – VMI operates with a punting scheme requiring that of the long snapper, as do NFL teams – and tackle. Soderholm made two tackles in the Keydets’ 44-10 season-opening loss at Wake Forest.

In blocking, “I’ve made pretty much every single mistake that you can make at the collegiate level,” he said. “I’m a big believer in failure is the best way to gain experience.

“It gives me a significant advantage because that is usually the biggest and most difficult transition for any long snapper to make from the collegiate level to the NFL. It’s not just a wide receiver or a DB rushing down the A gap anymore. It’s a 255-pound guy that’s coming down the A gap.”

Soderholm believes he acquired the concentration and discipline required to successfully perform in a pressure-packed job partly through the VMI environment that demands concentration and discipline.

“If you’re willing to endure and work through, it definitely better prepares you for the life you’re going to have after you leave this place,” he said.

The Keydets (1-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday at Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), ranked No. 10 in the FCS poll.