VMI's Stone Snyder (Monacan High) finishes third in Buck Buchanan Award voting

Monacan High graduate Stone Snyder, a sophomore at VMI, finished third in voting for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, it was announced Saturday. The award annually goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

The winner was Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, who had 10.5 sacks among 15 tackles for losses in five games. Second place went to Presbyterian linebacker Colby Campbell. Voting was conducted among 40 national media members.

Snyder, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore, was named Southern Conference defensive player of the year after leading the league in tackles per game (10.9), including 21 versus The Citadel. Snyder also had eight sacks.

He helped VMI (6-2) capture its first SoCon title since 1977 and its first-ever FCS playoff bid. The Keydets posted the program’s first winning season since 1981.

VMI closed with a 31-24 loss in the FCS playoffs at James Madison. Snyder had 12 tackles in that game.

There were 18 finalists for Buck Buchanan Award and James Madison senior defensive lineman Mike Greene (Highland Springs) placed ninth, with University of Richmond sophomore linebacker Tristan Wheeler finishing 14th.