VUU aims to make more 'historical moments' at upgraded football home

A year later than projected, Virginia Union will open its upgraded football home this season. The delay had nothing to do with construction issues and everything to do with the pandemic.

Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium was ready for use last year, but the Panthers did not play in the fall of 2020, or the spring of 2021, because of the global virus.

As VUU football held media day Saturday morning, workers continued with improvements, replacing benches in a seating area. A new scoreboard is expected to be installed later this year.

“It’s becoming a top-notch facility,” said fourth-year coach Alvin Parker. “I think everybody who saw what it was, and is now seeing what it is, can testify to that … There were a lot of historical moments. Hopefully we can make some more.”

Hovey Stadium, the Panthers home since 1909, is the second-oldest college football facility in continuous use in the country, according to VUU. The oldest is Harvard Stadium, which opened in 1903.

Hovey's $1.2 million FieldTurf surface, which replaced grass, is named for Willie Lanier, the Pro Football Hall of Famer from Richmond.