VUU aims to make more 'historical moments' at upgraded football home

A year later than projected, Virginia Union will open its upgraded football home this season. The delay had nothing to do with construction issues and everything to do with the pandemic.
Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium was ready for use last year, but the Panthers did not play in the fall of 2020, or the spring of 2021, because of the global virus.
As VUU football held media day Saturday morning, workers continued with improvements, replacing benches in a seating area. A new scoreboard is expected to be installed later this year.
“It’s becoming a top-notch facility,” said fourth-year coach Alvin Parker. “I think everybody who saw what it was, and is now seeing what it is, can testify to that … There were a lot of historical moments. Hopefully we can make some more.”
Hovey Stadium, the Panthers home since 1909, is the second-oldest college football facility in continuous use in the country, according to VUU. The oldest is Harvard Stadium, which opened in 1903.
Hovey's $1.2 million FieldTurf surface, which replaced grass, is named for Willie Lanier, the Pro Football Hall of Famer from Richmond.
“We love the new turf on the field, we love everything they’re doing for this football team,” said Khalid Morris, VUU’s senior quarterback from Thomas Dale High.
The Division II Panthers open at FCS member Hampton University on Sept. 4, then play their first game on Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium on Sept. 11, against Valdosta State, ranked No. 6 in the American Football Coaches Association Preseason Top 25. VUU is outside the Top 25, but listed among teams also receiving votes.
“We talk about our missions and our goals, and the final one is to make sure we’re established on a national level, and I think we’ve done that,” said Parker.
Lanier, who attended Maggie Walker High School (Class of 1963) down Lombardy Street from VUU, played at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Lanier starred at middle linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1967 to 1977. His Maggie Walker teams played home games at Hovey, which has a capacity of 10,000.
Joe Taylor, VUU’s former football coach and the school’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said he approached Lanier about the field project, believing Lanier was the right person to honor because “it will force generations to come to be inspired by, ‘Who is this guy?’ Once they go and read about him, it’s got to be inspiring for generations to come.”
Lanier remains a very strong supporter of historically black colleges and universities. The Willie Lanier Field-Hovey Stadium project was financed through grants, donations and other sources, according to Taylor.
Hovey Stadium, originally Hovey Park and then Hovey Field, was named for George Rice Hovey, a former VUU professor and president who helped raise funds to spearhead its creation, according to the school. Hovey died in 1943.
“It’s a big boost to our spirits. Coming from the old Hovey Field, [having] turf and everything, I honestly feel like this will make us play harder,” said tight end Desmond Smith, a senior from Varina High.
The Panthers held spring football practices, but have not played a game since falling 27-24 in overtime at Virginia State on Nov. 9, 2019, to close a 7-3 season.
“Being as though everybody kind of missed [2020], it’s going to be an adventure for everybody,” said Parker. The coach said that 100% percent of the Panthers have been vaccinated.
Note: Parker chose not to respond to questions from the Times-Dispatch regarding the death of freshman Quandarius Wilburn, who collapsed during a team conditioning workout on Aug. 8. He was 18, and a resident of Wadley, Ga.
Wilburn’s family retained legal representation, the Hawk Law Group of Georgia and South Carolina, to lead an investigation of the circumstances and cause of the death. A representative of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Central District office in Richmond said it could take from 12 to 14 weeks from the time of death to officially determine a manner and cause.
VUU confirmed that it has offered full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate studies to Wilburn’s two younger sisters. One is a teenager, and one is two.
