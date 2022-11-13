VUU earns way into Division II playoffs, hosts Wingate Saturday

Virginia Union earned its way into the 28-team NCAA Division II playoffs and will face Wingate Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hovey Field.

The Panthers (9-1) feature Division II’s top rusher, Jada Byers (181 ypg), but Wingate (9-2) allows an average of 10.9 points per game, which ranks third in Division II. VUU has not played since completing its regular season with a 33-21 win at Virginia State on Nov.5.

The Panthers’ lone loss was delivered by Chowan, which fell to Fayetteville State 31-28 in the CIAA championship game Saturday.

Wingate, located near Charlotte, is a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

The Division II championship game will be played Dec. 17, at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 national championship game.