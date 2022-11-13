 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VUU earns way into Division II playoffs, hosts Wingate Saturday

VUU running back Jada Byers (3), who leads Division II in rushing (181 ypg), prayed with his teammates before a practice this season.

Virginia Union earned its way into the 28-team NCAA Division II playoffs and will face Wingate Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hovey Field.

The Panthers (9-1) feature Division II’s top rusher, Jada Byers (181 ypg), but Wingate (9-2) allows an average of 10.9 points per game, which ranks third in Division II. VUU has not played since completing its regular season with a 33-21 win at Virginia State on Nov.5.

The Panthers’ lone loss was delivered by Chowan, which fell to Fayetteville State 31-28 in the CIAA championship game Saturday.

Wingate, located near Charlotte, is a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

The Division II championship game will be played Dec. 17, at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 national championship game.

