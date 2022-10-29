VUU falls to Chowan as Byers sets rushing record

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers rushed for 109 yards to set a Panthers single-season record, but VUU’s unbeaten run ended with a 26-21 loss to Chowan on Saturday at Hovey Stadium.

Byers, who has 1,669 rushing yards, broke the school record of 1,660 set by Andre Braxton in 2000. Byers carried 22 times Saturday in what was an off game for him. He came into the game averaging 195 yards on the ground.

With the win, the Hawks (6-3, 6-1) won the CIAA’s Northern Division. Special teams and defense made the difference as Chowan’s Nic Wilson returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter, and Kmare Carey put the game way with a 45-yard interception return with 1:10 left.

Jakhari Grant threw for 177 yards and touchdowns to John Jiles and Said Sidibe but was intercepted three times for VUU (8-1, 6-1), which will close the regular season at Virginia State next Saturday.

Virginia State 42, Lincoln (Pa.) 21: Upton Bailey ran for 186 yards on only 15 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Trojans ran all over the host Lions (2-6, 1-5) in a CIAA game.

Darius Hagans added 158 yards rushing on 27 carries as Virginia State (6-3, 5-2) rumbled for 390 yards on the ground.

Bailey scored on runs of 17, 43 and 52 yards, the last two coming 47 seconds apart late in the fourth quarter.

Randolph-Macon 35, Washington and Lee 21: Drew Campanale threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Yellow Jackets, ranked 16th in Division III, remained unbeaten with a win over the Generals in an ODAC game in Lexington.

Campanale connected with David Wallis on scoring tosses of 23 and 75 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards for R-MC (8-0, 5-0). Wallis had seven catches for a career-high 195 yards and the two scores.

Stephen Murrin passed for 177 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns for W&L (5-3, 3-2).

Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 21: Austin Fernandez caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Puccinelli with 1:46 left in the game as the host Tigers edged the Quakers.

Melik Frost rushed 30 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns for Hampden-Sydney (5-3, 4-1 ODAC). Puccinelli completed 17 of 21 passes for 173 yards, and Fernandez caught seven passes for 85 yards.

For Guilford (1-7, 0-5), Bailey Baker threw for 323 yards and three scores, two to Eric Mays, who had 13 catches for 166 yards.

Mercer 55, VMI 14: Fred Payton threw four touchdown passes and CJ Miller had 105 yards rushing in Lexington.

Payton finished 17-of-24 passing with a pair of scoring throws in each half. Miller had just 12 carries that included a 4-yard touchdown run. Mercer (7-2, 5-1) which entered with the top offense in the Southern Conference, put up 540 yards of offense against VMI (1-7, 0-5), which is last in the conference in scoring defense.

Korey Bridy ran in for two scores from short yardage for the Keydets.

Georgia State 31, ODU 17: Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger threw for 195 yards and ran or 109 in Atlanta.

Tied at 14 at halftime, Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) took control with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.

The Monarchs (3-5, 2-2) had just 26 yards rushing. Quarterback Hayden Wolff threw for 257 yards but had an interception and was sacked six times.