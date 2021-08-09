VUU football player dies after collapsing during conditioning

Virginia Union University announced Monday that a Panthers football player, Quandarius Wilburn, collapsed and died Sunday during conditioning drills at Hovey Stadium, the school’s on-campus football facility.

Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., and resided in Wadley, Ga.

Wilburn following his collapse was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, according to VUU, where he died. He was 19.

In a letter to the school community, VUU relayed that the team on Sunday ate breakfast and attended a church service together, ate lunch, and then began the conditioning workout.

Pam Cox, VUU's assistant vice president for executive communications, said Monday that school employees would have no comment on the death or elaborate on its circumstances, and that VUU was preparing a statement.

The Panthers, who did not play games in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic, are scheduled to open their season Sept. 4 at Hampton.

J.B. Arnold coached Wilburn at Jefferson County High School, where he was a member of the varsity team his final two years and was a member of The Augusta Chronicle’s all-area second team this past season.