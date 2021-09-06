VUU kicks off home schedule, christens new field, with Division II's top 3-pointer

Of all Virginia Union football players, Jefferson Souza may most appreciate this season’s transition from natural grass to artificial surface at VUU’s facility. Souza is the Panthers’ nationally recognized placekicker.
“It’s amazing,” Souza said of the new $1.2-million FieldTurf installed at Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium.
That is the site of the Panthers’ home-opener Saturday at 5 p.m., against Valdosta State (1-0), ranked No. 6 in Division II.
“Before, when it got rainy, it would be muddy and stuff. Now, it’s perfect. So we are extremely thankful for it,” Souza, a graduate student, said of the field adjacent to Lombardy Street.
Souza could be in for a special season after excelling under less than ideal home conditions in 2019. That year, Souza converted 15 of 16 field-goal attempts, including both tries from between 40 and 49 yards, and 28 of 29 extra points.
In 2018, Souza made 15 of 18 FG attempts, including three of five from between 40 and 49 yards.
Heading into this year, Souza was named Division II’s top kicker by The College Football Network and a first team preseason DII All-American by D2football.com.
During a full year without involvement in football competition because of the pandemic, Souza concentrated on stretching, flexibility and maintaining a positive approach.
“Kicking is all mental, so I make sure the mental side is extremely strong,” he said. “Kicking is a talent that I’ve always had that God gave me, so that comes easy. So the [goal] was just to stay in shape, don’t kick as much, and have good, quality reps.”
Souza’s kicking story began in Brazil, his place of birth. He came to the U.S. in 2006 and settled with his family in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Former VUU coach Mark James had deep recruiting connections in Florida and invited Souza to Richmond.
“All my life, I grew up playing soccer. I’m from Brazil, so that’s in my blood,” said Souza, who speaks fluent Portuguese, Brazil's primary language.
Souza worked with football kicking coaches “and things just came naturally,” he said. In 2019 against Winston-Salem State, Souza hit three field goals from 25 yards, including the game-winner with 21 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 16-15 win.
"He continues to show everyone how valuable of an asset he is to the success of our team," said VUU coach Alvin Parker.
In a 42-28 Panthers’ season-opening loss Saturday night at FCS member Hampton, Souza did not attempt a field goal.
Valdosta State, which also did not play any games during 2020, beat Savannah State 53-7 Saturday night behind a powerful running game with two backs who have gained more than 1,000 career yards each.
At Hampton, VUU allowed 369 rushing yards, including 143 from Pirates' redshirt sophomore Darran Butts and 136 from freshman Elijah Burris.
Valdosta State, from Valdosta, Ga., has won back-to-back Gulf Coast Conference titles, and is projected as the league’s second-place finisher this year.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor