VUU kicks off home schedule, christens new field, with Division II's top 3-pointer

“Kicking is all mental, so I make sure the mental side is extremely strong,” he said. “Kicking is a talent that I’ve always had that God gave me, so that comes easy. So the [goal] was just to stay in shape, don’t kick as much, and have good, quality reps.”

Souza’s kicking story began in Brazil, his place of birth. He came to the U.S. in 2006 and settled with his family in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Former VUU coach Mark James had deep recruiting connections in Florida and invited Souza to Richmond.

“All my life, I grew up playing soccer. I’m from Brazil, so that’s in my blood,” said Souza, who speaks fluent Portuguese, Brazil's primary language.

Souza worked with football kicking coaches “and things just came naturally,” he said. In 2019 against Winston-Salem State, Souza hit three field goals from 25 yards, including the game-winner with 21 seconds remaining to give the Panthers a 16-15 win.

"He continues to show everyone how valuable of an asset he is to the success of our team," said VUU coach Alvin Parker.

In a 42-28 Panthers’ season-opening loss Saturday night at FCS member Hampton, Souza did not attempt a field goal.