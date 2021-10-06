VUU, VSU projected as middle-of-the-pack finishers in CIAA hoops

CIAA basketball is back, and Virginia Union and Virginia State are forecast to finish in the middle of the pack, based on the preseason poll released Wednesday.

Teams in the Division II league did not play last season because of the pandemic. This season, VUU is projected as the fifth-place finisher in the men’s race, with VSU forecast to come in fourth place.

Leading the Panthers will be 6-foot-7 Jordan Peebles, an Emporia resident who averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during the 2019-20 season.

Peebles was named to the 12-man preseason all-league team along with Panthers Tyriek Railey, a guard, and Raemaad Wright, a forward. VUU went 18-11 (11-4 CIAA) in 2019-20. VSU went 19-9 (12-4 CIAA) two years ago and brings back preseason all-league choices Antwan Miles and Francis Fitzgerald, two backcourt players.

On the women’s side, VUU is picked fifth and VSU eighth, with VSU’s Kaaliya Williams a preseason all-conference selection.

The preseason all-league teams were picked by the coaches and sports information directors, and the predicted order of finish was formulated by the coaches.

CIAA men’s preseason poll (first-place votes)

1. Fayetteville State (4)