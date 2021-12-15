 Skip to main content
VUU's faith in basketball coach Jay Butler rewarded. He earned 100th win Tuesday night.
VUU's faith in basketball coach Jay Butler rewarded. He earned 100th win Tuesday night.

VUU men's basketball coach Jay Butler, a former Panthers guard, leads a team that prioritizes defense.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Union University took a chance in April of 2015. The school named former Panthers guard Jay Butler men’s basketball coach.

Butler had 11 years of head-coaching experience on the college level, but it wasn’t with a men’s program. Butler returned to VUU from the University of the District of Columbia, where he was the women’s coach.

Virginia Union’s faith in Butler, a native of Washington, D.C., has been rewarded. In his sixth season, Butler collected his 100th VUU victory (61 losses) Tuesday night. The Panthers handled Livingstone 79-64 at Barco-Stevens Hall, improving to 7-2 (1-0 CIAA).

“Anytime you can get 100 wins at your alma mater is a good feeling,” Butler said after the game.

Butler played for legendary VUU coach Dave Robbins, who Butler considers his mentor. Butler, a two-time Panthers captain, followed Robbins’ defense-first blueprint.

VUU has limited opponents to 37.5% shooting (fifth nationally) and an average of 63.4 points. And those numbers were inflated by a defensive toe-stubbing, a 97-88 loss in double-overtime at Millersville on Nov. 29.

“We’re all tight together and we hang around each other a lot. So when we get on the court, that kind of correlates onto the court,” said Raemaad Wright, a 6-foot-7 junior from Suffolk who averages 8.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. “We move as one on the court and communicate a lot. That really helps us on defense.”

The Panthers also feature rugged rebounding (plus-7.7 margin) and balanced scoring. Only one player, 6-7 graduate student Jordan Peebles (10.2 ppg) averages in double-figures.

VUU’s defensive strength was on display in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 22-23 in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. The Panthers defeated West Virginia State 75-49 before downing Winston-Salem State 59-55 in the title game.

At VUU, Butler has five winning seasons, and no losing ones. In CIAA competition, his teams have gone 56-25.

“CIAA basketball night in and night out is tough,” Butler said.

Butler began his coaching career at Virginia Union as a volunteer assistant while he finished his undergraduate degree, working with the team's guards from 1996-98.

