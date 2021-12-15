VUU's faith in basketball coach Jay Butler rewarded. He earned 100th win Tuesday night.

Virginia Union University took a chance in April of 2015. The school named former Panthers guard Jay Butler men’s basketball coach.

Butler had 11 years of head-coaching experience on the college level, but it wasn’t with a men’s program. Butler returned to VUU from the University of the District of Columbia, where he was the women’s coach.

Virginia Union’s faith in Butler, a native of Washington, D.C., has been rewarded. In his sixth season, Butler collected his 100th VUU victory (61 losses) Tuesday night. The Panthers handled Livingstone 79-64 at Barco-Stevens Hall, improving to 7-2 (1-0 CIAA).

“Anytime you can get 100 wins at your alma mater is a good feeling,” Butler said after the game.

Butler played for legendary VUU coach Dave Robbins, who Butler considers his mentor. Butler, a two-time Panthers captain, followed Robbins’ defense-first blueprint.

VUU has limited opponents to 37.5% shooting (fifth nationally) and an average of 63.4 points. And those numbers were inflated by a defensive toe-stubbing, a 97-88 loss in double-overtime at Millersville on Nov. 29.