VUU's faith in basketball coach Jay Butler rewarded. He earned 100th win Tuesday night.

Virginia Union University took a chance in April of 2015. The school named former Panthers guard Jay Butler men’s basketball coach.
Butler had 11 years of head-coaching experience on the college level, but it wasn’t with a men’s program. Butler returned to VUU from the University of the District of Columbia, where he was the women’s coach.
Virginia Union’s faith in Butler, a native of Washington, D.C., has been rewarded. In his sixth season, Butler collected his 100th VUU victory (61 losses) Tuesday night. The Panthers handled Livingstone 79-64 at Barco-Stevens Hall, improving to 7-2 (1-0 CIAA).
“Anytime you can get 100 wins at your alma mater is a good feeling,” Butler said after the game.
Butler played for legendary VUU coach Dave Robbins, who Butler considers his mentor. Butler, a two-time Panthers captain, followed Robbins’ defense-first blueprint.
VUU has limited opponents to 37.5% shooting (fifth nationally) and an average of 63.4 points. And those numbers were inflated by a defensive toe-stubbing, a 97-88 loss in double-overtime at Millersville on Nov. 29.
“We’re all tight together and we hang around each other a lot. So when we get on the court, that kind of correlates onto the court,” said Raemaad Wright, a 6-foot-7 junior from Suffolk who averages 8.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. “We move as one on the court and communicate a lot. That really helps us on defense.”
The Panthers also feature rugged rebounding (plus-7.7 margin) and balanced scoring. Only one player, 6-7 graduate student Jordan Peebles (10.2 ppg) averages in double-figures.
VUU’s defensive strength was on display in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 22-23 in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. The Panthers defeated West Virginia State 75-49 before downing Winston-Salem State 59-55 in the title game.
At VUU, Butler has five winning seasons, and no losing ones. In CIAA competition, his teams have gone 56-25.
“CIAA basketball night in and night out is tough,” Butler said.
Butler began his coaching career at Virginia Union as a volunteer assistant while he finished his undergraduate degree, working with the team's guards from 1996-98.
