VUU's 'throwback kid,' 6-5 Hermitage grad Robert Osborne, works without 3-point benefits

There’s a 6-foot-5 player at Virginia Union University who leads the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in scoring, yet he hasn’t made a 3-pointer all season.

Hermitage High graduate Robert Osborne “is very unique,” said VUU coach Jay Butler. “And the reason I say that is because he’s almost a throwback kid.”

While his contemporaries grew up shooting deep jumpers, Osborne (20.2 ppg) worked on his post and mid-range moves. The 230-pound left-hander has attempted only two 3-pointers for the Panthers (15-4, 5-2 CIAA).

“To me, he’s the perfect Division II basketball player because he’s 6-5 and he’s too big and strong for a guard, and he’s too quick for a post player,” Butler said of opposing defenders.

Osborne also ranks second among CIAA players in rebounding (8.7 ppg) and, surprisingly for such a high-scorer, ranks fourth in the league in assists (3.4 apg).

“It’s very hard to double-team him because he’s a willing passer and he makes these passes out (to teammates) who shoot 3s off the back side,” said Butler.

Osborne, all-league last season as a junior, is putting together a very strong case for CIAA player of the year.

When Bowie State (5-15, 3-3 CIAA) hosts VUU Saturday, the Bulldogs will try to check a streaking Osborne. In Union’s last three games, he averaged 25 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 67%.