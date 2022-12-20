W&M linebacker John Pius, VMI long-snapper Robert Soderholm saluted

William & Mary outside linebacker John Pius, a redshirt sophomore previously named first team Associated Press FCS All-American, added first team FCS All-American honors from Stats Perform Tuesday.

Pius is among three finalists for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award (national defensive player of the year in the FCS). He was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Dudley Award, which recognizes the top Division I player in Virginia. That was won by Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski.

Pius, from Arlington, ranked fourth nationally in sacks (11.5) and fifth in tackles for losses (19). He led the Tribe in tackles (72).

Also named to the first team was VMI senior long-snapper Robert Soderholm. Second-team recognition went to W&M senior offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and Richmond redshirt junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler. W&M junior defensive lineman Nate Lynn was selected for the third team.

To the Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-American team, W&M defensive back Jalen Jones and long-snapper Nick Levy were named.