Wabissa Bede, Keve Aluma give Virginia Tech NCAA tournament experience going into first-round game against Florida

Junior forward Justyn Mutts said the team’s two tournament veterans have told their teammates not to let the moment seem bigger than it is.

“I think at the end of the day we all know what we are here to do regardless of the excitement of the tournament,” said Mutts. “At the end of the day, we are just playing basketball. Because of Covid, you aren’t going to have nearly as many fans there. The lights are still going to be bright and you still have to go out there and perform.”

For Bede, the biggest thing he’s learned about playing in the postseason is the importance of each possession, how one bad shot or errant pass can swing a tight game. He said that’s why coaches and veterans like himself get on players who make those mistakes during the regular season, even late in games where the outcome is clear. It’s about engrained habits, Bede said.

“When a person takes a bad shot in a game, even though we’re up by 30, they don’t understand why we’re getting mad at you that you’re taking that shot,” he said. “I’m just thinking, ‘We need that shot in march. In March, that shot can win or lose a game.”

Bede’s high basketball IQ and leadership jumped out to Florida coach Mike White early in his preparation for Friday’s game as the Hokies (15-6).