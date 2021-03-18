Wabissa Bede, Keve Aluma give Virginia Tech NCAA tournament experience going into first-round game against Florida

INDIANAPOLIS – Riding in the elevator in their Indianapolis hotel, Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young and his senior point guard, Wabissa Bede, naturally got to talking about the NCAA tournament. Not just this year’s event, but Bede’s previous two trips to the Big Dance.
“He’s been here,” said Young. “He’s been here and he knows what it’s all about. He’s been great with our team throughout and I’m sure they’ve had a chance to talk about that.”
Bede and junior forward Keve Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, are Tech’s only players with previous experience playing in the NCAA tournament going into Friday’s 12:15 p.m. game against seventh-seeded Florida at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Bede has played in four NCAA tournament games in his Tech career, starting all three during the Hokies run to the 2018 Sweet 16. That year, he was splitting time with Justin Robinson, who was coming back from an in-season injury.
Bede scored 16 points – with 10 coming in the Sweet 16 loss to Duke – and had six rebounds, three assists, three turnovers and two steals in that tournament.
The year before, he came off the bench to score nine points and record two assists in a first round loss to Alabama.
Aluma played in a pair of games in the 2019 NCAA tournament while playing for Young at Wofford. He scored eight points and had four rebounds and a two blocks in a first-round win over Seton Hall, then scored seven points to go with 11 rebounds and a block in a loss to Kentucky.
Junior forward Justyn Mutts said the team’s two tournament veterans have told their teammates not to let the moment seem bigger than it is.
“I think at the end of the day we all know what we are here to do regardless of the excitement of the tournament,” said Mutts. “At the end of the day, we are just playing basketball. Because of Covid, you aren’t going to have nearly as many fans there. The lights are still going to be bright and you still have to go out there and perform.”
For Bede, the biggest thing he’s learned about playing in the postseason is the importance of each possession, how one bad shot or errant pass can swing a tight game. He said that’s why coaches and veterans like himself get on players who make those mistakes during the regular season, even late in games where the outcome is clear. It’s about engrained habits, Bede said.
“When a person takes a bad shot in a game, even though we’re up by 30, they don’t understand why we’re getting mad at you that you’re taking that shot,” he said. “I’m just thinking, ‘We need that shot in march. In March, that shot can win or lose a game.”
Bede’s high basketball IQ and leadership jumped out to Florida coach Mike White early in his preparation for Friday’s game as the Hokies (15-6).
“In the short of time I’ve watched him, have a high level of respect for what seems to be an on-the-court leader, a guy with a chip, a guy that understands who he is, plays within himself offensively,” said White. “Makes everyone around him better.”
Both Tech and Florida (14-9) played in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 tournaments before last year’s event was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. Like the Hokies, the Gators are thin on tournament experience this year. Only junior guard Noah Locke has played in the NCAAs for Florida.
Junior forward Colin Castleton, a transfer from Michigan, played some in the 2019 tournament for the Wolverines, including one minute against Florida in the Gators’ second round loss.
As for the Hokies’ second year coach, Young guided mid-major Wofford to the NCAA tournament in five of his last 10 seasons with the Terriers, finally breaking through for his first win in 2019. He said he doesn’t plan to spend too much time talking about the significance of the tournament with his team that is mostly full of Big Dance newbies.
“They know where we are,” said Young, the ACC’s coach of the year this season after guiding Tech to a third-place finish in the league. “They’re smart people and understand what’s at stake. I’m not going to add any unnecessary pressure.”
One thing that will be new for Young – Friday’s venue. Hinkle Fieldhouse opened in 1928, was named after former Butler coach and athletic director Tony Hinkle in 1966 and became iconic as the setting for the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."
“I’m 58 years old, 35 years in coaching, I’ve been a lot of places. I’ve never been to Butler’s campus, needless to say I’ve never been to Hinkle,” said Young. “What a mountaintop experience to be able to compete in that building. As a basketball person and the history in that building, that’ll be a lot of fun for me.”
