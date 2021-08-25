Wabissa Bede won't be back at Virginia Tech this basketball season

Virginia Tech basketball won't have senior guard Wabissa Bede in the program in any capacity this season, a source said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1 guard, a Massachusetts native, had considered playing one more season with the Hokies or serving as a graduate assistant for Coach Mike Young. It's unclear what Bede's future plans are, but he decided not to be in Blacksburg for the upcoming season, the source said.

A stout on-ball defender, in 117 career games at Tech, Bede scored 453 points and dished out 351 assists.

Bede was recruited to Tech by Buzz Williams in 2017 and became a full-time starter as a sophomore.

Tech returns junior guards Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor and sophomore Darius Maddox from the team that went 15-7 last year and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Florida.

The Hokies added graduate transfer Storm Murphy (Wofford) and a trio of freshmen guards in their recruiting class.

Last week, senior guard Tyrece Radford announced his transfer to Texas A&M, where he is reunited with Williams.