Wabissa Bede won't be back at Virginia Tech this basketball season
Bede

Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede and the 10th-seeded Hokies will face seventh-seeded Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. This is Tech's fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech basketball won't have senior guard Wabissa Bede in the program in any capacity this season, a source said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1 guard, a Massachusetts native, had considered playing one more season with the Hokies or serving as a graduate assistant for Coach Mike Young. It's unclear what Bede's future plans are, but he decided not to be in Blacksburg for the upcoming season, the source said. 

A stout on-ball defender, in 117 career games at Tech, Bede scored 453 points and dished out 351 assists.

Bede was recruited to Tech by Buzz Williams in 2017 and became a full-time starter as a sophomore.

Tech returns junior guards Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor and sophomore Darius Maddox from the team that went 15-7 last year and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Florida.

The Hokies added graduate transfer Storm Murphy (Wofford) and a trio of freshmen guards in their recruiting class.

Last week, senior guard Tyrece Radford announced his transfer to Texas A&M, where he is reunited with Williams. 

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

