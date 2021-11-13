Wagner hands VCU setback, winning 58-44 at Siegel Center

The tone was set early.
In warmups, before Saturday’s meeting between VCU and Wagner at the Siegel Center, the Seahawks got chirpy as they worked their way into a pregame shooting line.
They hyped each other up, and raised the volume inside what was still a mostly empty arena.
The Rams responded on their own end, getting vocal, too. But it was Wagner’s energy that carried over to the game.
The Seahawks smothered VCU offensively, and crashed the glass. Their gritty style of play netted them a win, 58-44, in what was a frustrating outing for the Rams.
"I thought we got out toughed,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said afterward. “They were a tougher team than us, for 40 minutes. They crushed us on the glass, and they deserved to win."
VCU’s 44 points were the program’s least since a 60-40 loss at UNC Wilmington on Dec. 4, 2005.
Wagner (2-0) returned all five starters from a team that won the NEC regular-season title last season, and the cohesion was apparent, particularly on defense.
The Seahawks used tight man-to-man coverage at times and a zone other times to limit easy looks for a VCU (1-1) offense that made a point to try to get the ball inside. The Rams struggled on certain possessions to find the looks they wanted, fighting deep into the shot clock.
Rhoades implored his team to play the way it aims, rotating the ball around in its motion offense. But the Rams simply didn’t execute, freshman Jalen DeLoach said afterward.
“We broke from stuff,” Rhoades said, on his team diverging from principle. “And it’s hard against a physical team when you break from stuff and try to do it all on your own. And we scored 18 points in the second half — they had a lot to do with it — but we didn’t help ourselves at all.
Wagner was also effective at crashing the glass, creating extra opportunities. The team outrebounded VCU 42-24.
The margin was 17-4 on the offensive boards in particular, and the Seahawks scored 11 second-chance points off those.
“We didn’t box out, we didn’t crash the glass like we needed to,” DeLoach said.
The Rams still managed to shoot 47.6% in the first half (10 of 21), and shared the load with four different players hitting 5 points at the break — KeShawn Curry, Marcus Tsohonis, Levi Stockard III and Vince Williams.
But the Seahawks also carried a 27-26 halftime lead, thanks in part to 11 points from guard Alex Morales, last season’s NEC player of the year. Will Martinez tied the game at 26 with 1:41 to play in the half, and Raekwon Rogers pushed Wagner ahead with a free throw late.
And every time the Rams seemed primed for one of the runs they were accustomed to going on, especially at home, Wagner responded. Or VCU fell into another lull.
The crowd of 7,412 provided an assist at one point, getting loud on a defensive possession with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, seemingly pushing VCU to a stop. Then Curry, in his fast and furious way, pushed the ball down the court and found Josh Banks in the right corner for a 3 that cut Wagner’s lead to 37-35 with 13:32 to play.
But that was VCU’s last field goal for a stretch of over four minutes.
“Making the right reads on offense — I feel like tonight we forced it,” DeLoach said, on the Rams' offensive woes.
The Rams, later, cut it to 3 on a pair of occasions, with 5:42 and 4:35 to play, on a 3 from Curry and a layup from DeLoach, respectively. But, each time, Wagner hit back to push the advantage back to 5.
After DeLaoch’s basket, the Seahawks went on an 11-0 run to pull away for good. VCU shot just 33.3% in the second half. The final tally from 3-point range for the game was 3 of 11.
Curry led the Rams with 12 points, plus four rebounds. Tsohonis had 7 points and a game-high five assists. Stockard III also had 7 points.
DeLoach had 6 points and four rebounds.
“He was the toughest kid on our team today,” Rhoades said of DeLoach, who played 14 minutes. “He played really, really hard, and he tried to mix it up around the basket. And so he’s going to play more and more.”
Morales finished with a game-high 20 points, and 11 rebounds, for Wagner.
“That’s a team guard,” Stockard said of the assignment of defending Morales. “So, I mean, we didn’t help.”
Elijah Ford added 14 points.
Saturday’s performance didn’t carry the type of approach or effort Rhoades and the Rams would like to stand on. It’s something Rhoades said will be addressed moving forward, with a trip to Nashville for a 8 p.m. tipoff at Vanderbilt coming Wednesday.
"Disappointing, very disappointing. All facets of the game,” Rhoades said. “And I'm going to get it right, we're going to get it right. And we got a lot of work to do.
“I said we're going to have to go through some stuff, but today was unacceptable."
