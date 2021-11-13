Wagner hands VCU setback, winning 58-44 at Siegel Center

And every time the Rams seemed primed for one of the runs they were accustomed to going on, especially at home, Wagner responded. Or VCU fell into another lull.

The crowd of 7,412 provided an assist at one point, getting loud on a defensive possession with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, seemingly pushing VCU to a stop. Then Curry, in his fast and furious way, pushed the ball down the court and found Josh Banks in the right corner for a 3 that cut Wagner’s lead to 37-35 with 13:32 to play.

But that was VCU’s last field goal for a stretch of over four minutes.

“Making the right reads on offense — I feel like tonight we forced it,” DeLoach said, on the Rams' offensive woes.

The Rams, later, cut it to 3 on a pair of occasions, with 5:42 and 4:35 to play, on a 3 from Curry and a layup from DeLoach, respectively. But, each time, Wagner hit back to push the advantage back to 5.

After DeLaoch’s basket, the Seahawks went on an 11-0 run to pull away for good. VCU shot just 33.3% in the second half. The final tally from 3-point range for the game was 3 of 11.

Curry led the Rams with 12 points, plus four rebounds. Tsohonis had 7 points and a game-high five assists. Stockard III also had 7 points.