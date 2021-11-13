Wagner hands VCU setback

The Rams still managed to shoot 47.6% in the first half (10 of 21), and shared the load with four players hitting 5 points at the break — Marcus Tsohonis, Vince Williams, KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III.

But the Seahawks led 27-26 at halftime thanks in part to 11 points from guard Alex Morales, last season’s NEC player of the year. Will Martinez tied the game at 26 with 1:41 to play in the half, and Raekwon Rogers pushed Wagner ahead with a free throw late.

Every time the Rams seemed primed for a run, Wagner responded or VCU fell into another lull.

The crowd of 7,412 provided an assist at one point, getting loud on a defensive possession with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, seemingly pushing VCU to a stop. Then Curry, in his fast and furious way, pushed the ball downcourt and found Josh Banks in the right corner for a 3 that cut Wagner’s lead to 37-35 with 13:32 to play.

But that was VCU’s last field goal for a stretch of more than four minutes.

The Rams later cut it to 3 on a pair of occasions, with 5:42 and 4:35 to play, on a 3 from Curry and a layup from Jalen DeLoach, respectively. But each time Wagner hit back to push the advantage back to 5.