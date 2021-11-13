Wagner hands VCU setback

The tone was set early.
In warmups, before Saturday’s meeting between VCU and Wagner at the Siegel Center, the Seahawks got chirpy as they worked their way into a pregame shooting line.
They excited each other and raised the volume inside a still mostly empty arena.
The Rams responded, getting vocal, too. But Wagner’s energy carried into the game.
The Seahawks smothered VCU’s offense and crashed the glass. Their gritty style netted them a 54-44 win.
KeShawn Curry led VCU (1-1) with 12 points, plus four rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis had 7 points.
Wagner (2-0) returned all five starters from a team that won the NEC regular-season title last season, and the cohesion was apparent, particularly on defense.
The Seahawks used tight man-to-man coverage to limit easy looks for a VCU offense that made a point to try to get the ball inside. The Rams struggled at times to find the looks they wanted, fighting deep into the shot clock.
Wagner was also effective at crashing the glass, creating extra opportunities. The team outrebounded VCU 20-12 overall in the first half, including 9-3 on the offensive boards.
The final rebound tally was 42-24 in Wagner’s favor.
The Rams still managed to shoot 47.6% in the first half (10 of 21), and shared the load with four players hitting 5 points at the break — Marcus Tsohonis, Vince Williams, KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III.
But the Seahawks led 27-26 at halftime thanks in part to 11 points from guard Alex Morales, last season’s NEC player of the year. Will Martinez tied the game at 26 with 1:41 to play in the half, and Raekwon Rogers pushed Wagner ahead with a free throw late.
Every time the Rams seemed primed for a run, Wagner responded or VCU fell into another lull.
The crowd of 7,412 provided an assist at one point, getting loud on a defensive possession with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, seemingly pushing VCU to a stop. Then Curry, in his fast and furious way, pushed the ball downcourt and found Josh Banks in the right corner for a 3 that cut Wagner’s lead to 37-35 with 13:32 to play.
But that was VCU’s last field goal for a stretch of more than four minutes.
The Rams later cut it to 3 on a pair of occasions, with 5:42 and 4:35 to play, on a 3 from Curry and a layup from Jalen DeLoach, respectively. But each time Wagner hit back to push the advantage back to 5.
After DeLaoch’s basket, the Seahawks went on an 11-0 run to pull away for good. VCU shot just 33.3% in the second half.
Morales finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wagner. Elijah Ford added 14 points.
VCU hits the road next to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
